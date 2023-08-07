Delhi Police collect info on people from NE, Ladakh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 6

Amid routine eruption of violence in ethnic clashes-hit Manipur, the Delhi Police on Sunday launched a special drive to collect data on people from the northeast, Ladakh and also Gorkhas residing in the national capital.

Plans are afoot to enhance security arrangements for this segment of Delhi’s people. The Special Police Unit for North Eastern Region (SPUNER), in a statement on Sunday, said, “For better policing and safety and security of people from northeast region, Gorkhas from Darjeeling and Ladakhis residing in various locations of Delhi, the Special Police Unit for North Eastern Region has urged them to furnish information.”

In the communique, PN Khrimey, Joint Commissioner of Police, SPUNER, New Delhi, said though many North Eastern people, Gorkhas of Darjeeling and Ladakhis are residing in various locations of the national capital, no specific data are maintained by any agency or organisation nor are any details available.

Khrimey requested residents from the above three categories to fill up a Google form — https://forms.gle/1jNane55eWJBcd339.

