Delhi Police constable among three held for cow smuggling in Gurugram

Gurugram, January 14
Nuh police arrested three persons, including a head constable of Delhi Police, allegedly involved in cow smuggling. Two cows and a Tata Ace vehicle was recovered from their possession. All three were produced in a city court which sent them into judicial custody, the police said on Saturday.
According to the police, the arrested accused were identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Mitraon in Delhi, Yogesh Kumar Meena, a native of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan and Aamir, a resident of Cheela village in Nuh district. The accused Yogesh Kumar Meena is head constable of Delhi Police and was posted at Mohan Garden police station, Dwarka, said police.
Police said on Wednesday night a team of Sadar police station, Tauru, led by sub inspector Hardev Singh got information about cow smugglers. Police put up a barricade and stopped the Tata Ace vehicle of smugglers near Bhajlaka village. After seeing cops, the accused tried to escape after leaving their vehicle in which two cows were tied. Soon after the police nabbed the accused.
An FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 5/13 (2), 17 of Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015 at Sadar Tauru police station on Wednesday.
“The arrested accused were produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody while two cows were sent to gaushala. Further probe is underway,” said Inspector Arvind Kumar, SHO of Sadar Tauru police station.
