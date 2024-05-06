Delhi Police crack Alipur murder case

New Delhi, May 5
The Delhi Police have cracked the Alipur murder case by arresting two sharpshooters and an informer associated with the notorious Tillu Tajpuriya gang, shedding light on the resurgence of gang warfare, despite the demise of key figures Jitender ‘Gogi’ and Sunil ‘Tillu Tajpuriya’.
The murder, orchestrated from behind bars, aimed to assert dominance and avenge the death of gang leader Tajpuriya. The arrested accused, hailing from Haryana, were involved in the targeted killing of a rival gang member. The recovered weapons included two sophisticated pistols.
The incident, which occurred on April 22, involved five assailants opening fire on occupants of a tempo near a bus stop in Alipur. One individual was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while another sustained injuries. The deceased, identified as Narender Malik, alias Dhilla, had affiliations with the Gogi gang, highlighting the inter-gang rivalry.
The ongoing feud between the Gogi and Tillu Tajpuriya gangs, dating back to college days, escalated over the years, leading to a series of violent confrontations.
The operation, conducted by specialised units, led to the arrest of two suspects directly involved in the shooting, along with an informer aiding the assailants.
The Additional Commissioner of Police, northern range, Rajeev Ranjan Singh, said, “Probe is on to arrest additional suspects and recover further evidence.”
