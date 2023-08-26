Delhi Police issue traffic advisory

PTI

New Delhi, August 25

Road travel to IGI Airport will be affected from September 8 to 10 in view of the G20 summit, the Delhi Police said in an advisory on Friday and suggested people to use the Metro’s Airport Express Line for smooth and hustle-free movement.

However, those who still want to travel to airport from different parts of the city and the NCR by their own vehicles, special arrangements have been made for them, police said. According to the advisory, from 12 am on September 8 to 11.59 pm on September 10, road travel to the IGI Airport would be affected.

Those who are travelling via road from Gurugram to Terminal 3 of the airport can take NH-48 - Rao Gajraj Singh Marg - Old Delhi Gurugram Road - UER II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road, it read.

Similarly, for reaching Terminal 1, commuters can take NH-48 - Rao Gajraj Singh Marg - Old Delhi Gurugram Road - UER II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road - Service Road NH-48 - Sanjay T-Point - Ullan Batar Marg, read the advisory.

From Dwarka to T3, commuters can use Dwarka Sector 22 Road - UER II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road. For T1, they can travel via Dwarka Sector 22 Road - UER II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road - Service Road NH-48 - Sanjay T-Point - Ullan Batar Marg, the advisory stated.