 Delhi Police net fraudsters in online investment scam : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Delhi Police net fraudsters in online investment scam

Delhi Police net fraudsters in online investment scam

Four dupe Safdarjung Hospital senior resident of Rs 29 lakh

Delhi Police net fraudsters in online investment scam

The four accused in police custody in New Delhi. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, June 1

The Delhi Police on Saturday busted an online share market investment fraud syndicate that allegedly duped a person of over Rs 29 lakh.

Ashish Lakhote, a senior resident at Safdarjung Hospital, lodged a complaint on April 27, reporting the loss incurred under the guise of online share market investment. Initially registered under Sections 419 and 420 of the IPC, the case later saw the addition of Sections 120-B and 34, pertaining to criminal conspiracy and common intention.

Among the four suspects arrested, Rohit Chhikara (38), Varun (23) and Manish Mann (29) hold degrees with diverse educational backgrounds. Chhikara, a Dwarka resident, has done graduation in Journalism and Mass Communication and also has an MBA degree. Varun, a final-year dropout from Pathankot in Punjab, boasts a Diploma in Russian and Ukrainian languages, while Mann, hailing from Rohini, has done BSc and MBA. The fourth suspect, Uday Mittal (37), a Ghaziabad resident, has completed Class XII.

Lakhote’s encounter with the alleged fraudsters began with an invitation to join an online firm named Randstad India Company Pvt Ltd., where he was offered a part-time job. Subsequently added to the Telegram group “Brand Provoke Digital Marketing with VIP888”, he underwent tutorials and was tasked with reviewing hotels. Eventually, his account was established on “OKX Exchange”, and he was directed to execute prepaid tasks and invest funds into various bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. When he tried to withdraw his money, he couldn’t do so. The fraudsters induced him to invest money in the fake platform, resulting in a loss of Rs 29,55,696 through different transactions.

The police initiated a multifaceted investigation, focusing on both the money trail and technical leads of the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West District, Rohit Meena said, “The money trail was analysed and it was revealed that Rs 29,55,696 was debited from the complainant’s bank account and credited to 10 different bank accounts.”

The DCP said further details of alleged bank accounts were sought and analysed where it was found that Rs 10 lakh of the whole amount was credited in RBL Bank in Dwarka Sector 7, held by Chhikara. Subsequent withdrawals of Rs 8 lakh and Rs 2.8 lakh were made from RBL Bank branches in Noida, Sector 63, and Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, respectively.

Upon examination of CCTV footage from the Noida bank, Chhikara was identified as one of the individuals withdrawing cash. Raids across Delhi-NCR led to the arrest of Chhikara and Varun, who confessed to operating on a commission basis alongside co-accused Mann. Further investigation led to Mann’s arrest, resulting in the recovery of Rs 3.98 lakh in cash, along with nine smartphones, nine debit cards and two bank cheque books.

DCP Meena revealed Mann’s connection with an individual, namely ‘A’, in Kazakhstan, where cash provided by Mittal was converted into USDT (cryptocurrency) and transferred to ‘A’ into his crypto wallet. It was unveiled that around Rs 4.5 crore of cheated funds had been converted and transferred in the last two months, with ongoing efforts to apprehend additional suspects.

Two accused had MBA degrees

  • Rohit Chhikara (38) has done graduation in Journalism and Mass Communication and also has an MBA degree
  • Varun (23), a final-year dropout from Pathankot, boasts a Diploma in Russian and Ukrainian languages
  • Manish Mann (29) from Rohini has done BSc and MBA
  • The fourth suspect, Uday Mittal (37), a Ghaziabad resident, has completed Class XII
  • The DCP has revealed Mann’s connection with a person in Kazakhstan, where cash provided by Mittal was converted into USDT (cryptocurrency)

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Exit polls predict massive win for BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha election

2
Punjab

Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP and Congress likely to win 4 seats each in Punjab, predicts exit poll

3
Himachal

‘Meditation is not …’: Kangana Ranaut says ‘we are soldiers of PM Modi’, exudes confidence in BJP sweeping all 4 seats in Himachal Pradesh

4
Punjab

AAP Ludhiana candidate Ashok Parashar’s son claims support of Congress’ Raja Warring; PPCC chief denies

5
Punjab

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

6
Patiala

Battling health issues, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh gives voting a skip

7
Chandigarh

Lok Sabha election 2024: 67.90 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh

8
India

Polling for Lok Sabha election concludes; Phase-7 sees nearly 60% turnout, violence mars polling in West Bengal

9
Himachal

BJP likely to maintain lead in Haryana, sweep Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand: Exit polls

10
Chandigarh

​Serpentine queues of voters at colonies, villages in Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

350 paar, Modi sarkar teesri baar: Exit polls

350 paar, Modi sarkar teesri baar: Exit polls

Predict BJP’s first win in TN, Kerala, gains in WB | 145 sea...

61.32 pc turnout in Punjab, polling largely peaceful; mixed bag predicted

61.32 per cent turnout in Punjab, polling largely peaceful; mixed bag predicted

Himachal Pradesh may see 2019 redux, but Congress hopeful too

Himachal Pradesh may see 2019 redux, but Congress hopeful too

Saffron party upbeat as most exit polls predict a 4-0 victor...

BJP ahead in Haryana, Congress set to improve tally: Exit polls

BJP ahead in Haryana, Congress set to improve tally: Exit polls

Nearly 62% voting in last phase of Lok Sabha poll

Nearly 62% voting in last phase of Lok Sabha poll


Cities

View All

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Elaborate security arrangements in place as 994 polling stations critical

Ban on smoking at polling booths

Lok Sabha polls: Amritsar to witness four-corner contest

Aujla spent Rs 58.41L on poll campaign

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh beats the heat, logs 67.90% turnout

Chandigarh beats the heat, logs 67.90% turnout

First-timers vote for development, jobs

Both Tandon, Tewari confident of victory

Wasn’t ignored by party: Kher

Voters brave the heat at centres with huge turnout

Cloudy skies, light rain bring relief to Delhiites

Cloudy skies, light rain bring relief to Delhiites

Exit polls predict clean sweep for BJP in Capital

Goel mocks Arvind Kejriwal with ambulance taunt after CM’s bail petition

Arvind Kejriwal to surrender today as interim bail order reserved

Malfunctioning sensor behind Mungeshpur temperature reading

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

4 booked for poll violence at Adampur in Jalandhar

For ease of voting, Jalandhar administration sets up 97 model polling booths

7,500 polling staff leave for 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Paramilitary forces, drones for vigil in Jalandhar's 109 ‘vulnerable’ polling areas

INDIA VOTES 2024: High tempers mark peaceful polling in searing summer heat

INDIA VOTES 2024: High tempers mark peaceful polling in searing summer heat

Pink, green, model booths only in name, voters in dismay

Bittu, Warring or Parashar? Voters’ choice sealed in EVMs

First-time voters exercise franchise with enthusiasm

Polling remains peaceful, minor scuffles reported

Polling remains peaceful, minor scuffles reported

10 shops gutted in fire at Patran village