 Delhi Police record AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal’s statement in ‘assault’ case : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Delhi Police record AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal’s statement in ‘assault’ case

Delhi Police record AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal’s statement in ‘assault’ case

Statement was recorded by two-member team at Maliwal’s residence in Central Delhi

Delhi Police record AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal’s statement in ‘assault’ case

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, May 16

The Delhi Police on Thursday recorded the statement of AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal in connection with the alleged assault on her by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, officials said.

Her statement was recorded by a two-member team of the Delhi Police at her residence in Central Delhi.

According to a police officer, Maliwal told police about the incident that happened at the Chief Minister’s residence on Monday.

The officer said with Maliwal’s statement recorded, police might register an FIR in connection with the matter.

The police team, led by Additional Commissioner of Police P S Kushwaha, was at Maliwal’s residence for more than four hours.

On Monday morning, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station here and alleged that a member of Kejriwal’s personal staff “assaulted” her at the chief minister’s official residence, police officials said. Police have not yet received a formal complaint.

Earlier on Thursday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar over Maliwal’s allegations. His hearing is scheduled for Friday at 11 am.

On Tuesday, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said that the incident with Maliwal was “highly condemnable”.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Rajya Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

MoD asks HAL to deliver 18 Tejas Mark-1A jets by next year

2
Punjab

Father Balkaur Singh in tow, Congress cashing in on Sidhu Moosewala’s legacy

3
Punjab

Strained Indo-Canadian ties dampen Punjabi NRIs’ interest in poll

4
India

Prices of 41 medicines, including antacids, multivitamins, antibiotics, slashed

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh Centre’s nominee: Sukhbir Badal

6
India

New Zealand investigating top Indian spice brands over contamination

7
Punjab

Old guard gone, Punjab politics sees a generational shift

8
India

ED can’t arrest PMLA accused without court’s nod after filing of complaint, rules Supreme Court

9
India

No exception made in granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court

10
India

Mumbai hoarding collapse: Bodies of retired GM of Mumbai Air Traffic Control, wife retrieved from car; toll reaches 16; rescue operation ends

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

We are and will be part of INDIA bloc at national level: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

'INDIA alliance my brainchild, very much part of it', says Mamata Banerjee after 'outside support' remark

TMC had walked out of INDIA bloc in West Bengal in January

Prices of 41 medicines, including antacids, multivitamins, antibiotics, slashed

Prices of 41 medicines, including antacids, multivitamins, antibiotics, slashed

Decision was taken at 143rd meeting of National Pharmaceutic...

Heatwave alert for northwest India; mercury may hit 45 degrees Celsius in Delhi

Heatwave alert for northwest India; mercury may hit 45 degrees Celsius in Delhi

A fresh heatwave spell will also commence over east and cent...

ED can’t arrest accused after special court has taken cognisance of complaint: Supreme Court

ED can’t arrest PMLA accused without court’s nod after filing of complaint, rules Supreme Court

The verdict comes on a petition filed by one Tarsem Lal chal...

No exception made in granting interim bail to Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court

No exception made in granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court

The bench refuses to consider claims and counter-claims by a...


Cities

View All

Opioids racket: STF recovers 1.98 crore tablets, 40 kg powder from Himachal-based firm

Opioids racket: STF recovers 1.98 crore tablets, 40 kg powder from Himachal-based firm

Rs 19.26 lakh hawala money, currency counting machine seized from shopkeeper

250 more paramilitary companies to arrive in state

LS election: 34 candidates left in fray after rejection of 13 nomination papers

Frequent fires at garbage dumps affecting city’s air quality

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Day after accompanying Tewari in padyatra, Chawla joins BJP

Day after accompanying Manish Tewari in padyatra, Subhash Chawla joins BJP

Former Tribune Trust member Naresh Mohan passes away

Nearly 18,000 first-timers in Chandigarh, 45 voters aged above 100

Don’t tell us what you will do, explain what you did in 10 yrs: Manish Tewari to BJP

Seven nomination papers rejected in Chandigarh

Gave my statement to police, BJP should not do politics: Swati Maliwal over 'assault' on her

Gave my statement to police, BJP should not do politics: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal over 'assault' on her

No exception made in granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court

Supreme Court issues criminal contempt notice to DDA Vice-Chairman over tree felling in southern ridge area

Bomb threats: 5 disposal squads for over 4,000 schools, Delhi Police tell High Court

Will soon file prosecution complaint against Arvind Kejriwal, AAP in excise policy case, ED tells Supreme Court

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 nominations found valid after scrutiny in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 nominations found valid after scrutiny in Jalandhar

AAP opens election office in Jalandhar

Industrialists come forward to ensure workers’ safety

Special DGP directs officers to engage in professional policing

Youth kills man over ‘relationship’ with his sister

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

Sarabha Nagar school has 1 room for 150 kids

Nominations of 26 aspirants rejected, 44 left in fray

Congress ahead of others: Warring

Tributes paid to martyr Sukhdev Thapar

Govt depts owe PSPCL Rs 2,764 crore, allege powercom engineers’ body

Govt depts owe PSPCL Rs 2,764 crore, allege powercom engineers’ body

Former CM’s brother joins Congress

Despite poll officer’s efforts, Punjab farmers firm on disrupting BJP campaign

DTF delegation discusses issues with minister

Former VC Prof Arvind visits varsity