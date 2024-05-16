Delhi Police record AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal’s statement in ‘assault’ case

New Delhi, May 16
The Delhi Police on Thursday recorded the statement of AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal in connection with the alleged assault on her by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, officials said.
Her statement was recorded by a two-member team of the Delhi Police at her residence in Central Delhi.
According to a police officer, Maliwal told police about the incident that happened at the Chief Minister’s residence on Monday.
The officer said with Maliwal’s statement recorded, police might register an FIR in connection with the matter.
The police team, led by Additional Commissioner of Police P S Kushwaha, was at Maliwal’s residence for more than four hours.
On Monday morning, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station here and alleged that a member of Kejriwal’s personal staff “assaulted” her at the chief minister’s official residence, police officials said. Police have not yet received a formal complaint.
Earlier on Thursday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar over Maliwal’s allegations. His hearing is scheduled for Friday at 11 am.
On Tuesday, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said that the incident with Maliwal was “highly condemnable”.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'INDIA alliance my brainchild, very much part of it', says Mamata Banerjee after 'outside support' remark
TMC had walked out of INDIA bloc in West Bengal in January
Prices of 41 medicines, including antacids, multivitamins, antibiotics, slashed
Decision was taken at 143rd meeting of National Pharmaceutic...
Heatwave alert for northwest India; mercury may hit 45 degrees Celsius in Delhi
A fresh heatwave spell will also commence over east and cent...
ED can’t arrest PMLA accused without court’s nod after filing of complaint, rules Supreme Court
The verdict comes on a petition filed by one Tarsem Lal chal...
No exception made in granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court
The bench refuses to consider claims and counter-claims by a...