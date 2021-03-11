Delhi Police register FIR against various people over social media hate messages

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 9

The Delhi police have registered an FIR against a number of people, who allegedly indulged in spreading hate messages, inciting various groups and creating situations detrimental to the maintenance of public order.

According to officials in the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police, among those who are named in the FIR include Nupur Sharma, Naveen Kumar Jindal, Shadab Chauhan, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Abdur Rehman, Anil Kumar Meena, Pooja Shakun and Gulzar Ansari.

Later, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) KPS Malhotra told reporters that the FIR was against several individuals cutting across religions.

The unit will investigate the roles of various social media entities in promoting false and wrong information with a view to creating unrest on the cyber space and that have ramifications on the physical space, thereby compromising with the social fabric of the country, Malhotra said.

This comes amid the row over the suspension of BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her alleged controversial religious remarks during a recent TV debate.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police officials said they had provided security to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats following her remarks.

“Sharma and her family have been provided police security after she alleged that she had been receiving threats and was being harassed for her remarks,” an official said.

Earlier, Sharma in a tweet said, “@CPDelhi I’m being bombarded with rape, death and beheading threats against my sister, mother, father & myself. I’ve communicated the same to @DelhiPolice. If anything untoward happens to me or any of my family members...”