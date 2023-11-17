Delhi Police trace stolen dog that had Rs 1L reward for 'safe recovery'

IANS

New Delhi, November 16

The Delhi Police have traced a dog that carried a reward for Rs 1 lakh for safe recovery. It was allegedly taken away by an unidentified person in the streets of south Delhi.

According to the police, on October 25 at 6.15 am when the house guard had taken the two-year-old female dog named 'Roxy' for a walk from Greater Kailash E block and was on Hans Raj Marg, the dog was "snatched".

"After a complaint was received at Greater Kailash police station, a probe was initiated. Police team scanned CCTV cameras and the dog was traced to Faridabad in Haryana," said police officer.

"Today (Thursday), we recovered the dog from Faridabad and it was handed over to the owners," the police officer added.