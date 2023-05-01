Delhi Police yet to record statement of women wrestlers protesting against WFI chief

New Delhi, May 1
The Delhi Police is yet to record the statement of protesting women wrestlers even after three days since Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was booked over alleged sexual harassment of the players.
Police are likely to question Singh in connection with the FIRs registered against him, but no official notice has been served to him yet, officials said on Monday, adding that police are yet to record the statement of women wrestlers.
The Delhi Police on Sunday provided security to the female wrestlers, including a minor, who levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Singh.
The Supreme Court had directed the Delhi Police to provide security to the grapplers following their complaints against Singh, who has been booked under sections of outraging the modesty of a woman, stalking, and Section 10 of the POCSO Act in two FIRs.
The BJP MP, who has been accused of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers and a minor girl, has denied the charges against him.
A group of top wrestlers, who first levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Singh in January, had resumed their sit-in on April 23 at the Jantar Mantar here to demand that the findings of the Centre-appointed panel that probed the charges be made public.
The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor that has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty. The second FIR has been registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints by adult complainants under relevant IPC sections on outraging of modesty.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mandatory 6-month waiting period for divorce can be dispensed with, holds SC's 5-judge Constitution Bench
Rules Supreme Court can grant divorce on grounds of 'irretri...
GST collection rises 12 per cent to Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April, highest ever collection
The previous high collection of Rs 1.68 lakh crore was in Ap...
BSP’s Afzal Ansari disqualified as Lok Sabha member after conviction in kidnapping-and-murder case
His brother, criminal-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was ...
Ludhiana: 8-month-old boy orphaned after parents, grandmother die in gas leak incident
Yug was brought to cremation ground to perform the last rite...
Giaspura tragedy: Ludhiana police constitute SIT to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines
CP hints action against guilty industrial units, PPCB offici...