Delhi receives highest single-day rain in March in 3 years: IMD

PTI

New Delhi, March 25

Delhi received 12 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30am on Saturday, the highest in a day in March in three years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 12 mm rainfall between 8.30am on Friday and 8.30am on Saturday.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 15.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the IMD said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 85 per cent at 8.30am, it added.

The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

At 9am, Delhi's Air Quality Index was recorded in the "moderate" category at 102.

Heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Friday evening.