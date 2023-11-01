 Delhi recorded highest number of road accidents at 5,652 last year: MoRTH report : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Delhi recorded highest number of road accidents at 5,652 last year: MoRTH report

Delhi recorded highest number of road accidents at 5,652 last year: MoRTH report

In 2022, about 68 per cent of road accident deaths took place in rural areas, whereas urban areas accounted for 32 per cent

Delhi recorded highest number of road accidents at 5,652 last year: MoRTH report

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, November 1

Delhi recorded the highest number of road accidents in 2022 among cities with a population of over a million people, followed by Indore and Jabalpur, while over 17,000 people lost their lives across 50 such cities, according to a report by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

Delhi recorded 5,652 accidents, followed by Indore (4,680), Jabalpur (4,046), Bengaluru (3,822), Chennai (3,452), Bhopal (3,313), Mallapuram (2,991), Jaipur (2,687), Hyderabad (2,516) and Kochi (2,432), the report said.

These 10 cities accounted for 46.37 per cent of the total road accidents in 50 cities with a population of one million each.

A total of 76,752 road accidents were recorded in 2022 in these 50 cities, resulting in a loss of 17,089 lives and causing injuries to 69,052 people. These cities are spread across 17 states and 2 UTs.

The cities accounted for 16.6 per cent of the total accidents and 10.1 per cent of the total accident-related fatalities in the country.

The number of road accidents and fatalities has increased in all million-plus cities except Chennai, Dhanbad, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Patna, and Vizag in 2022 as compared to 2021, the report stated.

In 2022, about 68 per cent of road accident deaths took place in rural areas, whereas urban areas accounted for 32 per cent of such casualties.

Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, jumping of red lights and use of mobile phones taken together accounted for 7.4 per cent of the total accidents and 8.3 per cent of total deaths, the report said.

The number of accidents per lakh of population increased from 30.3 in 2021 to 33.5 in 2022, the report said, adding that 4,61,312 road accidents occurred in 2022, claiming 1,68,491 lives.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian student stabbed in US

2
Diaspora

Punjabi rapper Shubh breaks silence on hoodie glorifying Indira Gandhi's assassins, says 'a lot of clothes were thrown at me'; Kangana calls it 'shameful'

3
Ludhiana

Various organisations hold protest outside PAU as Bhagwant Mann participates in debate

4
Amritsar

Amritsar family runs into fake travel agent from Jalandhar, loses Rs 95 lakh

5
Diaspora

Gurdaspur girl murdered in UK, husband arrested

6
Chandigarh

Thieves strike at ex-IAS couple’s Panchkula house

7
Punjab

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit gives assent to 2 money Bills

8
Punjab

Delhi liquor scam: ED searches AAP MLA Kulwant Singh's Mohali house

9
Diaspora

Man charged with hate crime in fatal attack on 66-year-old Sikh man in New York

10
World

Canadian foreign minister Joly says she’s in touch with her Indian counterpart Jaishankar

Don't Miss

View All
100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

Top News

First foreign passport holders leave Gaza to Egypt through Rafah crossing

First foreign passport holders leave Gaza to Egypt through Rafah crossing

Palestinian death toll in Israel-Hamas war has reached 8,525...

ED attaches assets worth Rs 538 cr of Jet founder Naresh Goyal, others in London, Dubai

ED attaches assets worth Rs 538 crore of Jet founder Naresh Goyal, others in London, Dubai

The attached properties include 17 residential flats, bungal...

Punjab Opposition leaders skip open debate called by CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Opposition leaders skip open debate called by CM Bhagwant Mann

Slamming opposition over SYL canal issue, CM Mann said previ...

Indian-origin soldier Halel Solomon among Israelis killed in Gaza

Indian-origin soldier Halel Solomon among Israelis killed in Gaza

20-year-old soldier hailed from Dimona town in south of Isra...

Problem with electoral bonds scheme is it provides for ‘selective anonymity’ and ‘selective confidentiality’: SC

Problem with electoral bonds scheme is it provides for ‘selective anonymity’ and ‘selective confidentiality’: SC

Apex court says motive behind the scheme may be perfectly la...


Cities

View All

Family runs into fake travel agent, loses Rs 95 lakh

Amritsar family runs into fake travel agent from Jalandhar, loses Rs 95 lakh

Computer teachers protest police ‘torture’ on colleagues in Tarn Taran

MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney sanctions Rs 1 crore for upkeep of Heritage Street paths leading to Golden Temple in Amritsar

Gurdaspur girl murdered in UK, husband arrested

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply, garbage heaps, choked sewers bane of residents

Lakha Sidhana detained at home, villagers protest

Lakha Sidhana detained at home, villagers protest

Gangster takes responsibility for trader’s murder

Police arrest three including assailant involved in Bathinda murder after encounter in Zirakpur

Police arrest three including assailant involved in Bathinda murder after encounter in Zirakpur

Mani Majra set to get 24x7 water supply from next month

20th bid, no takers for 18 liquor vends in Chandigarh

Thieves strike at ex-IAS couple’s Panchkula house

Delhi liquor scam: ED searches AAP MLA Kulwant Singh's Mohali house

Delhi's air quality 'very poor' for fifth day in row with 372 AQI

Delhi's air quality 'very poor' for fifth day in a row

Scam couldn't have taken place sans Kejri's nod: BJP

SC notice to Centre on Umar Khalid's plea

Five of family injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Delhi’s Dwarka

Delhi liquor scam: ED searches AAP MLA Kulwant Singh's Mohali house

Wine shop robbery cracked, 2 held

Wine shop robbery cracked, 2 held

Twin murders shock Kapurthala

Two shopkeepers fined for violating food safety norms

Over 1,500 take part in 2.5-km 'Run for Unity'

Indian Oil Mumbai make it to hockey semis

Various organisations hold protest outside PAU as Bhagwant Mann participates in debate

Various organisations hold protest outside PAU as Bhagwant Mann participates in debate

Speeding vehicle kills 40-yr-old man, leaves three others hurt

CM to host open debate at PAU today

J&K man gets 20-yr RI in drug case

Man 'strangled to death' by wife, her paramour

Stop politicking on SYL: Kapoori villagers

Stop politicking on SYL: Kapoori villagers

Soon, mechanical sweeping in Patiala

Low wind speed adding to Punjab's farm fire crisis

Health Department comes up with public health advisory as air quality turns ‘poor’

Govt to offer support, mentorship to budding entrepreneurs: Arora