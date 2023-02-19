Delhi records hottest day of February in 2 years at 31.5 degrees Celsius

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, February 19

The unusual rise in the temperature seems to have already gripped the national capital as it recorded the warmest day of the season so far on Sunday. Maximum temperature of 31.5 degree Celsius was recorded on Sunday, making it the warmest day of February in the past two years.

Last year, the maximum temperature recorded in the month of February was 28.4 degrees Celsius. The All-Time Record (ATR) in the month of February stands at 34.1 degrees Celsius – which was recorded in 2006.

Notably, many states in the country are witnessing record-breaking high temperatures in the month of February, an uncommon weather trend. The maximum temperatures in states like Gujarat, Himachal, Rajasthan, and Delhi are above normal by 3-12 degree Celsius.

The temperature in Delhi recorded on Sunday was seven degrees above the normal temperature. The monthly average so far stands at 26.2 degrees against the normal of 24. 2 degrees Celsius.

“The temperature is likely to rise by 1-2 degree Celsius on Monday while shallow fog will be witnessed on Monday morning,” said India Meteorological Department on Saturday.

Last month, the mean maximum temperature was 19.7ºC in the national capital which was 0.4 degrees Celsius below its climatological mean for the month i.e. 20.1ºC. The highest maximum temperature in the month of January was 25.9 degrees Celsius.