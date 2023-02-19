 Delhi records hottest day of February in 2 years at 31.5 degrees Celsius : The Tribune India

Delhi records hottest day of February in 2 years at 31.5 degrees Celsius

Many states in the country are witnessing record-breaking high temperatures in the month of February

Delhi records hottest day of February in 2 years at 31.5 degrees Celsius

A child touches a tulip blooming at a lawn near Shantipath, in New Delhi. PTI Photo



Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, February 19

The unusual rise in the temperature seems to have already gripped the national capital as it recorded the warmest day of the season so far on Sunday. Maximum temperature of 31.5 degree Celsius was recorded on Sunday, making it the warmest day of February in the past two years.

Last year, the maximum temperature recorded in the month of February was 28.4 degrees Celsius. The All-Time Record (ATR) in the month of February stands at 34.1 degrees Celsius – which was recorded in 2006.

Notably, many states in the country are witnessing record-breaking high temperatures in the month of February, an uncommon weather trend. The maximum temperatures in states like Gujarat, Himachal, Rajasthan, and Delhi are above normal by 3-12 degree Celsius.

The temperature in Delhi recorded on Sunday was seven degrees above the normal temperature. The monthly average so far stands at 26.2 degrees against the normal of 24. 2 degrees Celsius.

“The temperature is likely to rise by 1-2 degree Celsius on Monday while shallow fog will be witnessed on Monday morning,” said India Meteorological Department on Saturday.

Last month, the mean maximum temperature was 19.7ºC in the national capital which was 0.4 degrees Celsius below its climatological mean for the month i.e. 20.1ºC. The highest maximum temperature in the month of January was 25.9 degrees Celsius.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Delhi-Amritsar expressway fails to take off in Ludhiana dist: NHAI

2
Nation

Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing

3
Nation

Rs 120 cr heroin seized after gunfight at Pak border

4
Haryana

Sirsa cops cull 20-year records, identify 210 drug smugglers active in district

5
Ludhiana

340 tonnes of gold smuggled into India every year: Jewellers

6
Chandigarh

Noise pollution: Zirakpur marriage palace owner, manager booked

7
Chandigarh

After 3-year hiatus, Spring Festival at Panchkula park on March 4-5

8
Punjab

Punjab police conduct ‘Op Seal’ at 10 inter-state borders; over 6,000 vehicles checked, 32 impounded, challans issued to 366 violators

9
Punjab

Skipped trial, accused not eligible to challenge PO order, rules High Court

10
Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: ‘Seven-Star’ Jadeja helps India beat Australia by 6 wickets in 2nd Test

Don't Miss

View All
Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Top News

Rs 2,000 crore deal to ‘purchase’ Shiv Sena name and symbol, claims Sanjay Raut; Shinde camp dismisses allegation

Rs 2,000 crore deal to ‘purchase’ Shiv Sena name and symbol, claims Sanjay Raut; Shinde camp dismisses allegation

EC on Friday recognised Shinde-led faction as real Shiv Sena...

Aim must be to win all 48 Maharashtra Lok Sabha seats, Shah tells BJP workers; slams Uddhav for ‘surrendering’ at Sharad Pawar’s feet

Aim must be to win all 48 Maharashtra Lok Sabha seats, Amit Shah tells BJP workers; slams Uddhav for ‘surrendering’ at Sharad Pawar’s feet

Hailing EC decision to recognise Shinde faction as real Shiv...

India, US making fresh efforts for practical cooperation in civil nuclear energy sector

India, US making fresh efforts for practical cooperation in civil nuclear energy sector

There has been renewed focus globally on nuclear energy afte...

Strong Opposition unity impossible without strong Congress: Party’s big signal to non-BJP camp on 85th AICC Plenary eve

Strong Opposition unity impossible without strong Congress: Party's big signal to non-BJP camp on 85th AICC Plenary eve

Says 85th Plenary Session will discuss Opposition unity plan...

Meta to launch paid ‘blue badge’ subscription service for Facebook, Instagram

Meta to launch paid ‘blue badge’ subscription service for Facebook, Instagram

Priced at USD 11.99, it will let users verify their accounts...


Cities

View All

3 nabbed with 465-gm heroin worth ~2 cr

3 nabbed with 465-gm heroin worth Rs 2 cr

Bank robbery: Six detained, probe on

Notorious criminal used weapon registered in the name of mother

Mahashivratri: Thousands of devotees make beeline for temples

Rise in mercury worries farmers

Charges against MLA to be probed : Mann

Charges against Bathinda Rural MLA to be probed: Bhagwant Mann

Govt shielding Bathinda (R) legislator: SAD

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Himachal Pradesh will make efforts to get its 7.19 per cent share in Chandigarh city: Deputy CM Agnihotri

Himachal Pradesh will make efforts to get its 7.19 per cent share in Chandigarh city: Deputy CM Agnihotri

Non-compliance of solid waste management norms: Rs 10-lakh fine slapped on 8 establishments in Chandigarh

Temperatures hover above normal in Punjab, Haryana

Non-segregation of waste: Challan drive in Chandigarh from Monday

Chandigarh: Meters to be shifted out of houses in Sector 8 soon

'Preparing Delhi Budget': Sisodia urges CBI to defer questioning in excise policy case

CBI defers Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia’s questioning in excise policy case

Kejri: L-G tried to influence mayoral election case in SC

Delhi L-G gives approval for mayoral poll on February 22

Traders hold dharna against SHO

Traders hold dharna against SHO

Raja Warring takes opinion from leaders on candidature

Man gets 10-yr jail term

One nabbed with 500-gm heroin

Man held for murder attempt

Recarpeting work on Southern Bypass Road to kick-off soon

Recarpeting work on Southern Bypass Road to kick-off soon

Delhi-Amritsar expressway fails to take off in Ludhiana dist: NHAI

Prayers, fasts mark Mahashivratri in Ludhiana dist

Two of robbers’ gang nabbed

3 years on, 4 pvt firm employees booked for Rs 1.07-crore fraud

Four killed, 17 injured as Bolero hits bus from rear on Sangrur-Patiala road

Four killed, 17 injured as Bolero hits bus from rear on Sangrur-Patiala road

Sunday market spells chaos in Patiala, residents fume

Webinar on scholarships