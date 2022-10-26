Delhi records 900 dengue cases in Oct

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 25

Delhi reported more than 900 cases of dengue in October, taking the total infection tally to 1,876 so far this year, according to a civic report issued on Tuesday. The city has also recorded 194 cases of malaria and 38 cases of chikungunya this year. The dengue infection tally had stood at 1,572 till October 12.

According to the report released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, over 300 new cases were reported in the week that followed, taking the total number of dengue cases this year in Delhi to 1,876 till October 19. Out of the total reported cases, 693 were reported in September.

It is also the highest number of dengue cases logged during the January 1-October 19 period since 2017, when the corresponding figure was 3,272.