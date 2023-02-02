Delhi records a minimum of 8.3 degrees Celsius; AQI remains 'moderate'

New Delhi, February 2
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.
The relative humidity in the city at 8.30 am was recorded at 83 per cent.
The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky during the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius.
The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 187 at 9 am, which is in the moderate category.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.
