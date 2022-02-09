Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

PTI

New Delhi, February 9

Delhiites experienced a pleasant Wednesday with the maximum temperature in the national capital settling at 21.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 12.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, the IMD said.

Humidity levels oscillated between 53 per cent and 100 per cent.

The national capital received overnight rains that slightly improved the air quality.

Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday. The 24-hour air quality index (AQI) read 204 at 4 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies with shallow to moderate fog on Thursday morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius and 13 degrees Celsius respectively.

#delhi weather #IMD