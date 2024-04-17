Delhi records minimum temperature of 20.8 deg C, strong surface winds likely during day

New Delhi, April 17
Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 20.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Humidity was recorded at 59 per cent at 8:30 am.
The IMD has forecast strong surface winds during the day. The maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.
