Delhi records warmest night in 12 years

New Delhi, June 19
Delhi experienced the warmest night in 12 years, on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 35.2°C, over eight notches above the season’s normal, the weather office said.
The previous warmest night recorded in the city was in June, 2012 when the minimum temperature settled at 34°C.
On Tuesday, Delhi recorded the warmest night of this season at 33.8°C.
With no respite from heatwave conditions, hospitals in Delhi-NCR are seeing an influx of patients with complaints of heat stroke and exhaustion. Doctors have advised the elderly and immuno-compromised patients to avoid stepping outdoors.
Last month, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had announced that the government-run hospitals will reserve two beds each for heatstroke patients while five beds will be reserved at the LNJP Hospital.
According to a private water forecasting agency, Delhi may experience some relief from extreme heatwaves starting Wednesday.
On June 20, the city can expect light rainfall induced by a fresh western disturbance.
