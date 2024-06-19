Delhi records warmest night in 12 years

PTI

New Delhi, June 19

Delhi experienced the warmest night in 12 years, on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 35.2°C, over eight notches above the season’s normal, the weather office said.

The previous warmest night recorded in the city was in June, 2012 when the minimum temperature settled at 34°C.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded the warmest night of this season at 33.8°C.

With no respite from heatwave conditions, hospitals in Delhi-NCR are seeing an influx of patients with complaints of heat stroke and exhaustion. Doctors have advised the elderly and immuno-compromised patients to avoid stepping outdoors.

Last month, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had announced that the government-run hospitals will reserve two beds each for heatstroke patients while five beds will be reserved at the LNJP Hospital.

According to a private water forecasting agency, Delhi may experience some relief from extreme heatwaves starting Wednesday.

On June 20, the city can expect light rainfall induced by a fresh western disturbance.