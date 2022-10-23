Delhi renews life insurance for advocates

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 22

The Delhi Government on Saturday renewed the life insurance policy for advocates under the Chief Minister Advocates’ Welfare Scheme till October 19, 2023.

Under this scheme, group term insurance providing life cover of Rs 10 lakh is given to advocates while group Mediclaim coverage up to Rs 5 lakh is given to the advocate, spouse and two dependent children up to the age of 25 years.

Delhi Law Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “I’m happy to announce that we have renewed the Life Insurance Term Policy for Advocates under Chief Minister Advocates’ Welfare Scheme. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are committed to the welfare of our legal fraternity.”

At the time of its launch in November 2020, about 24,000 advocates had registered themselves under this scheme, Delhi government’s Law and Justice Ministry informed, adding that now, the number of advocates who have registered themselves under the scheme has gone up to 30,000.

The ministry in its statement further said that the scheme also envisages e-library with 10 computers loaded with e-journals, web editions of e-journals and printers in all the six district courts namely Tis Hazari Court, Patiala House Court, Karkardooma Court, Saket Court, Dwarka Court and Rohini Court.