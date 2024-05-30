Delhi reports 1st heat-related death, man’s fever shot up to 107 degrees Celsius

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 30

As temperatures reached record high, Delhi on Thursday recorded its first heat-related death this year.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a high of 52.9 degrees Celsius in Mungeshpur, the reading, however, may be revised as maximum temperatures in other parts of the city ranged from 45.2 C to 49.1 C.

The first heat-related fatality this year was a 40-year-old labourer who died of heatstroke on Wednesday, reports NDTV.

A doctor who attended to him said he was living in a room with no cooler or fan and had high fever.

The body temperature, the doctor said, crossed the 107 degrees Celsius mark -- nearly 10 degrees above normal, reports NDTV.

Delhi's lieutenant governor on Wednesday directed the government to ensure measures were taken to protect labourers by providing water and shaded areas at construction sites and granting them paid leave from noon to 3 pm.

Delhi recorded a temperature of 36 C which felt like 37.8 C on Thursday morning, according to India's weather department. It has predicted heat wave to severe heat wave conditions over northwest and central India will begin reducing gradually from today.

With inputs from Reuters

