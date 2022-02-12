Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Tally reaches 18,50,516; death toll climbs to 26,060

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file

PTI

New Delhi, February 12

Delhi on Saturday reported 920 fresh COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 1.68 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital’s case count increased to 18,50,516 and the death toll climbed to 26,060, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 54,913, it said.

Delhi had on Friday and Thursday reported 977 and 1,104 cases with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent and 2.09 per cent respectively, and 12 deaths each on both days.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

2
Trending

Pakistan MP marries third time; 18-year-old wife posts romantic video; politician's angry daughter tells social media to keep her out

3
Haryana

Day after, 16 Gurugram housing societies allege poor construction

4
Trending

Video: Mother in Haryana's Faridabad lowers kid from 9th to 8th floor using bedsheet to fetch her sari

5
Amritsar

Ravneet Bittu to aid of Navjot Sidhu, warns dissidents

6
Sports

IPL Auction: Mumbai Indians laps up Ishan Kishan for 15.25 crore, second-costliest Indian after Yuvraj

7
Chandigarh

FIR against Haryana IPS officer's wife

8
Business

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, India's original 'Make in India' king, dies at 83

9
Business

CBI books ABG Shipyard, directors in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case

10
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court tells authority concerned to look into complaint against Jalandhar poll candidate

Don't Miss

View All
Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their party in the middle of the night
Trending

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son
World

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

Top Stories

CBI books ABG Shipyard Ltd in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case

CBI books ABG Shipyard, directors in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case

The company was sanctioned credit facilities from 28 banks

Indian industrialist Rahul Bajaj dies at 83

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, India's original 'Make in India' king, dies at 83

He died after a prolonged illness, a company spokespersons s...

Current situation at LAC arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar

Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar

He was speaking at a joint press conference along with his A...

Assembly polls: EC eases restrictions, extends campaign timings by two hours

Assembly polls: EC eases restrictions, extends campaign timings by four hours

Campaign ban now from 10 pm to 6 am, says poll panel

Mamata Banerjee forms 20-member TMC working committee to stem internal discord

Mamata dissolves TMC national office-bearers’ committee, forms 20-member panel to stem internal rift

Comes in the middle of old versus new guard faceoff within t...

Cities

View All

Bittu to aid of Sidhu, warns dissidents

Ravneet Bittu to aid of Navjot Sidhu, warns dissidents

Amritsar: Drug issue remains elusive in poll-time promises, speeches

Sports infra upgrade in Amritsar district finds no mention in manifestos

Youngsters of Amritsar educate voters about NOTA

Amritsar South: AAP's Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar believes in meeting voters personally

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Viral video shows car of ex-bureaucrat’s son hit, drag man 100 metres in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Delhi HC, district courts to resume physical hearings from March 2

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

High Court directs authority concerned to look into complaint against Jalandhar candidate

Punjab and Haryana High Court tells authority concerned to look into complaint against Jalandhar poll candidate

Seeking AAP ticket from Jalandhar Central, man loses Rs 20 lakh

Manoranjan Kalia, Rajinder Beri pitted against each other for third time

Punjab Police destroyed heritage material: Bhai Baldeep Singh

2 deaths, 33 fresh Covid cases surface in Jalandhar district

Worker dies in mishap, kin get EPFO benefits within 24 hours

Worker dies in mishap, kin get EPFO benefits within 24 hours

76-year-old woman dies of Covid, 18 new cases in district

Candidates rely on door-to-door campaign in Ludhiana

Give me 5 years and see the difference: Charanjit Channi

Over 375 attend BJP convention in Ludhiana