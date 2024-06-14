Delhi residents disillusioned with AAP: BJP

New Delhi, June 13
As Delhi gears up for the Assembly elections that are scheduled for next year, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar said residents of the Capital were disillusioned with AAP’s leadership.
He particularly targeted Cabinet Minister Atishi for what he described as repetitive melodrama amid allegations of corruption.
“Atishi’s rhetoric no longer resonates with the people of Delhi, who have grown weary of AAP’s promises and subsequent controversies,” asserted the BJP spokesperson.
“The electorate clearly expressed their dissatisfaction with AAP by rejecting the party in the MCD elections in 2022 and the parliamentary polls recently,” he opined.
Highlighting the BJP’s stance against corruption and nepotism, Shankar emphasised that the party’s opposition was not against political opponents, but against malpractice that harms public interest. “The ongoing legal issues surrounding AAP leaders only reinforce our commitment to ensuring accountability in governance,” he said.
