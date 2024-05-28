Delhi residents reel under searing heat, relief expected after May 30

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 27

A relentless heatwave has engulfed the Capital, leaving residents grappling with scorching temperatures. The blistering hot winds have made morning hours unbearable.

Maximum temp above 48°C Mungeshpur 48.8°C Najafgarh 48.6°C Narela 48.4°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of severe heatwave conditions in Delhi and surrounding areas for the next three days, with temperatures expected to soar beyond 48°C. Today, the maximum temperature recorded in various parts of Delhi reached alarming levels, with Mungeshpur topping at 48.8°C, followed closely by Najafgarh at 48.6°C and Narela at 48.4°C.

The forecast indicates that the heatwave will maintain its intensity throughout the week, with temperatures ranging from 43 to 46°C during the day and minimum temperatures hovering around 31°C.

However, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon as the IMD predicts a change in weather patterns by May 31. While the next three days are anticipated to witness continued high temperatures and heatwave conditions, relief is expected thereafter, with the possibility of light showers and cloudy skies over the weekend.

Despite the forecast of rain on May 31 and June 1, Delhiites may not find immediate respite from the sweltering heat, as temperatures are unlikely to significantly drop even during precipitation. The prolonged heatwave has prompted concerns about the health and wellbeing of residents, emphasising the importance of staying hydrated and taking necessary precautions to beat the heat.

Hospital beds for heatstroke patients

New Delhi: Twentysix government-run hospitals will reserve two beds each for heatstroke patients while five beds will be reserved at the LNJP Hospital, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Monday. Emphasising the severity of the heatwaves gripping the city, he said, “Heatwaves are becoming more frequent and intense. An advisory has already been issued to all hospitals. Additionally, a new advisory is being issued to reinforce the importance of preparedness and precautionary measures in dealing with the rising temperatures.” TNS

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.