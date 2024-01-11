Delhi riots: Supreme Court defers hearing on Umar Khalid’s bail plea in UAPA case to January 24

New Delhi, January 10
The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned till January 24 the hearing on former JNU student Umar Khalid’s petition seeking bail in a UAPA case relating to ‘conspiracy’ behind the February 2020 communal riots in the national capital that left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.
A Bench led by Justice Bela M Trivedi deferred the hearing after senior advocate Kapil Sibal sought adjournment on behalf of Khalid, saying he was busy in a Constitution Bench matter.
As Sibal said even Additional Solicitor General SV Raju was not available, the Bench expressed displeasure.
“He (Khalid) is in jail. How does it matter? We have never asked for time. Mr Raju said he is also not available. I am in a Constitution Bench matter. Kindly give us a week. It’s a reasonable request,” Sibal told the Bench.
“You have earlier said matter was not being heard. This is unnecessary; we can’t grant exemption to you,” the Bench said and went on to adjourn the matter to January 24. However, it said, “No further adjournment shall be granted on that day.”
The matter was listed along with petitions challenging certain provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
On August 9 last year, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra of the Supreme Court had recused himself from hearing Khalid’s plea.
Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and several others have been booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots during the visit of the then US President Donald Trump. The violence had erupted during the protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court
He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...
Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement
Fog affects the schedule of 24 trains approaching Delhi
Eknath Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker in setback to Uddhav Thackeray
Dismisses disqualification pleas filed by both groups after ...
‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge decline Ram Mandir invite
Jairam Ramesh questions motive behind inauguration of 'incom...
‘India pillar of stability’: PM Modi reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas
At 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, says nation believes in univ...