Delhi road rage: Car driver bites off portion of biker’s finger

New Delhi, November 17
In a road rage incident, a man allegedly bit and dismembered the portion of a finger of a 56-year-old person in the Khayala area of west Delhi, police said on Friday.
The police have registered an FIR against the accused and started probing the matter, they added.
In his police complaint, the victim Rajesh said that the incident took place around 11.40 am on Wednesday after he dropped his wife near Keshopur Mandi on his motorbike and was returning home.
When a car hit his leg from behind, Rajesh asked the accused to drive properly. The driver, however, started arguing with him and even thrashed him, the complaint said.
“When I tried to save myself, the man bit my left hand’s index finger and dismembered its upper portion,” Rajesh said in his complaint lodged at Khayala police station.
The accused, later identified as Umang Taneja, was trying to flee the spot, but the passersby overpowered him and called the police, Rajesh added.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, a senior police officer said.
An FIR has been registered against Taneja under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code, the officer added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Unconstitutional': High Court sets aside Haryana law providing 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs
The State cannot direct private employers to do what has bee...
More than 73 per cent turnout recorded in assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh
Polling held for all 230 constituencies in a single phase
Chhattisgarh polls: 70.59 pc voter turnout recorded in second phase for 70 seats
ITBP jawan killed in blast triggered by Naxalites in Gariaba...
5 Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists killed in 20-hour encounter in J-K's Kulgam
The gunfight erupted on Thursday morning at Samno village in...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue operation gains momentum, 24 metre of 70 metre debris drilled
Operation to rescue 40 trapped labourers enters sixth day