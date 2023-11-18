 Delhi schools to resume classes from Nov 20 after GRAP IV curbs lifted : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Delhi schools to resume classes from Nov 20 after GRAP IV curbs lifted

Delhi schools to resume classes from Nov 20 after GRAP IV curbs lifted

Outdoor sports activities and morning assembly would remain suspended for the next one week, the circular added

Delhi schools to resume classes from Nov 20 after GRAP IV curbs lifted

Photo for representation



PTI

New Delhi, November 18

All government-aided and private schools in the national capital shall resume classes in offline mode from November 20 as stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been revoked, an official circular said on Saturday.

The decision has been taken in view of the improving Air Quality Index (AQI) and forecast by the India Meteorological Department/ Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology that there was no indication of any sharp degradation in Delhi’s AQI in the near future, a circular by the Directorate of Education said.

Classes for all students from pre-school to standard 12 would resume from November 20 onwards, the circular said.

GRAP for Delhi-NCR categorises actions to control pollution into four stages: Stage I—Poor (AQI 201-300), Stage II—Very Poor (AQI 301-400), Stage III—Severe (AQI 401-450), and Stage IV—Severe Plus (AQI above 450).

However, outdoor sports activities and morning assembly would remain suspended for the next one week, the circular added.

“This is in continuation of order issued on November 18/11/2023 vide which winter break w.e.f 9/11/2023 to 18/11/2023 was declared due to Severe plus (AQI>450) air quality prevailing in Delhi at that time,” the circular read.

The Directorate of Education has asked schools to inform parents in advance about the resumption of classes.

Schools in Delhi were shut down and a winter break was announced on November 8 amid rising pollution in the city and growing health concerns.

