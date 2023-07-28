Delhi Services Bill to be placed in Rajya Sabha next week

New Delhi, July 28
The controversial Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, will be presented in the Rajya Sabha next week for consideration and passing.
The Centre had on May 19 promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, to create an authority for transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi.
The proposed Bill will replace the ordinance.
V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, on Friday read out a statement in the Rajya Sabha regarding government business for the week commencing Monday (July 31).
The Bill in question was listed among the items mentioned by Muraleedharan for taking up next week.
Sources said the Bill would be taken up for consideration and passing on Monday.
