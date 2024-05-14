Delhi shines in CBSE exams, over 94% pass in Classes X and XII

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 13

Delhi celebrated remarkable achievements in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination results for Classes X and XII, boasting passing percentages of 94.35 per cent and 94.97 per cent, respectively. The results, declared on Monday, show an impressive 99.4 per cent appearance rate for both classes, with 3,16,535 students appearing for the Class X exams and 2,95,792 appearing for the Class XII exams.

Students celebrate their success after the announcement of Class X CBSE results in New Delhi. TRIBUNE PHOTOS: MANAS RANJAN BHUI

Govt schools achieve 95.81% pass percentage Girls have outperformed boys in both classes, with a margin of 2.04 per cent in Class X and 6.4 per cent in Class XII

Overall, 94.53 per cent girls and 93.39 per cent boys passed in Delhi in Class X, while 96.6 per cent girls and 93.29 per cent boys passed in Class XII

Government schools achieved a pass percentage of 95.81 per cent, while government-aided schools and private schools recorded pass percentages of 92.61 per cent and 93.95 per cent, respectively CM congratulates students Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lauded the state government-run schools for giving a better show than the previous year in Class X exams. Taking to X, he congratulated the students, teachers and their parents for the ‘spectacular’ performance.

In terms of regional distribution, Class X saw the Delhi East region achieve a pass percentage of 94.45 per cent, while Delhi West recorded a percentage of 94.18 per cent. Similarly, for Class XII, Delhi East had a pass percentage of 94.51 per cent, while Delhi West led with 95.64 per cent.

Girls have outperformed boys in both classes, with a margin of 2.04 per cent in Class X and 6.4 per cent in Class XII. Overall, 94.53 per cent girls and 93.39 per cent boys passed in Delhi in Class X, while 96.6 per cent girls and 93.29 per cent boys passed in Class XII.

In terms of institutions, autonomous bodies under the Central Government such as Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) obtained the highest pass percentages for Class XII at 99.26 per cent and 96.24 per cent, respectively. Government schools achieved a pass percentage of 95.81 per cent, while government-aided schools and private schools recorded pass percentages of 92.61 per cent and 93.95 per cent, respectively.

For Class X, KV and JNV scored the highest pass percentage with 99.66 per cent and 99.15 per cent, respectively. Private schools obtained 95.28 per cent, while government and government-aided schools achieved 93.91 per cent and 81.98 per cent respectively.

In Class XII, 94.81 per cent general category students, 95.2 per cent belonging to SC caste, 94 per cent of ST caste and 95.75 per cent of OBC category students passed their exams. In Class X, 93.78 per cent from general category, 93.34 per cent of SCs, 96.45 per cent of STs and 95.98 per cent of OBC students passed.

Only one case of unfair means was recorded in Delhi West for both Classes X and XII. Regarding Class XII, 3.6 per cent students got compartment, with 6,261 candidates in North East and 2.99 per cent with 3,636 candidates in Delhi West. As for Class X, 5.36 per cent with 10,378 students in Delhi East and 5.62 per cent with 6,912 students in Delhi West were recorded.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#CBSE