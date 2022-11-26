Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee extends support to BJP in MCD polls

ANI

New Delhi, 26 November

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has extended its support to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Delhi Municipal Corporation elections.

“We have decided that we all will ensure one sided victory for BJP,” the committee’s Chief Sardar Harmit Singh Kalka said.

Sardar Harmeet Singh Kalka said, “We appeal to Sikhs to vote for BJP’s victory in the MCD polls. We always get huge cooperation from the BJP. When it comes to opening the corridor of Shri Kartarpur Sahib, where every Sikh wants to visit the Gurdwara Sahib, this hope of the community was fulfilled by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

This comes after a meeting of BJP state president Adesh Gupta with Sikh leader Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee members.

The high-stakes polls to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi are due on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7.

MP Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma, state vice president Rajeev Babbar, BJP state spokesperson Harish Khurana were present on the dais.

Kalka further said that Sajjan Kumar, “biggest enemy” of Sikhs was sent to jail because of BJP.

“Even when our Sikh brothers were in trouble in Afghanistan, it was the BJP that immediately had the CAA in place which came as a big relief for our Sikh brothers stuck there. The Prakash Parv of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib was celebrated after 350 years at the place where he attained martyrdom, in which the Prime Minister himself participated. This list is very long. We fought the 1984 riots case for 34 years while living in Delhi. On that also BJP has made SIT after which Sajjan Kumar, the biggest enemy of Sikhs, could be sent to jail,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always had a special love for Sikhs. The relation of Sikhs with BJP has also been very cordial,” Adesh Gupta said while extending his gratitude toward Sikhs in Delhi for supporting BJP.

He said that this time we have given tickets to 8 Sikh brothers and sisters in the MCD polls.

“Out of this one is the victim of the 1984 riots. He said that we have seen the havoc of Congress goons in 1984. PM Modi’s government has done the work of sending those goons to jail. If justice has been provided to the Sikhs, it is because of PM Modi’s efforts. He said the party respects Sikhs a lot,” Gupta said.

Hitting out at the previous governments, Gupta said they had imposed the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) on Sikh religious institutions to stop them from getting aid from abroad that was restarted by Amit Shah.

“The earlier governments had imposed FCRA on Sikh religious institutions to stop them from getting aid from abroad and the license was suspended. But Home Minister Amit Shah got it started which will help a lot in the religious and social works of the Sikhs. The Prime Minister has also made arrangements to visit the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji,” the BJP leader further said.

He also attacked the Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwali and said that the Delhi government has not taken a single Sikh minister in his cabinet, which shows his attitude towards Sikhs.

#BJP #DSGMC #Kalka #Manjinder Singh Sirsa #Sikhs #Sirsa