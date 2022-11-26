 Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee extends support to BJP in MCD polls : The Tribune India

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee extends support to BJP in MCD polls

This comes after a meeting of BJP state president Adesh Gupta with Sikh leader Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee members

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee extends support to BJP in MCD polls

Photo for representational purpose only.



ANI

New Delhi, 26 November

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has extended its support to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Delhi Municipal Corporation elections.

“We have decided that we all will ensure one sided victory for BJP,” the committee’s Chief Sardar Harmit Singh Kalka said.

Sardar Harmeet Singh Kalka said, “We appeal to Sikhs to vote for BJP’s victory in the MCD polls. We always get huge cooperation from the BJP. When it comes to opening the corridor of Shri Kartarpur Sahib, where every Sikh wants to visit the Gurdwara Sahib, this hope of the community was fulfilled by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

This comes after a meeting of BJP state president Adesh Gupta with Sikh leader Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee members.

The high-stakes polls to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi are due on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7.

MP Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma, state vice president Rajeev Babbar, BJP state spokesperson Harish Khurana were present on the dais.

Kalka further said that Sajjan Kumar, “biggest enemy” of Sikhs was sent to jail because of BJP.

“Even when our Sikh brothers were in trouble in Afghanistan, it was the BJP that immediately had the CAA in place which came as a big relief for our Sikh brothers stuck there. The Prakash Parv of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib was celebrated after 350 years at the place where he attained martyrdom, in which the Prime Minister himself participated. This list is very long. We fought the 1984 riots case for 34 years while living in Delhi. On that also BJP has made SIT after which Sajjan Kumar, the biggest enemy of Sikhs, could be sent to jail,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always had a special love for Sikhs. The relation of Sikhs with BJP has also been very cordial,” Adesh Gupta said while extending his gratitude toward Sikhs in Delhi for supporting BJP.

He said that this time we have given tickets to 8 Sikh brothers and sisters in the MCD polls.

“Out of this one is the victim of the 1984 riots. He said that we have seen the havoc of Congress goons in 1984. PM Modi’s government has done the work of sending those goons to jail. If justice has been provided to the Sikhs, it is because of PM Modi’s efforts. He said the party respects Sikhs a lot,” Gupta said.

Hitting out at the previous governments, Gupta said they had imposed the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) on Sikh religious institutions to stop them from getting aid from abroad that was restarted by Amit Shah.

“The earlier governments had imposed FCRA on Sikh religious institutions to stop them from getting aid from abroad and the license was suspended. But Home Minister Amit Shah got it started which will help a lot in the religious and social works of the Sikhs. The Prime Minister has also made arrangements to visit the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji,” the BJP leader further said.

He also attacked the Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwali and said that the Delhi government has not taken a single Sikh minister in his cabinet, which shows his attitude towards Sikhs.

#BJP #DSGMC #Kalka #Manjinder Singh Sirsa #Sikhs #Sirsa

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

How former Pakistan army chief Bajwa's daughter-in-law became billionaire in just a week of her marriage

2
Diaspora

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him

3
Punjab

NRI wanted for killing Australian woman arrested in Delhi

4
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh road closed for public; traffic police issue advisory about alternative routes

6
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh University forms committee as student agitation spreads

7
Nation

'Women look good even if they don't wear anything', says Ramdev at yoga training programme in Thane

8
Nation

India abstains from anti-Iran UN vote

9
Punjab

2 suspected Pakistani birdwatchers spotted near international border in Pathankot; return after BSF opens fire

10
Comment

India’s forgotten land at Mt Kailash

Don't Miss

View All
After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Top News

China holds its first meeting with 19 countries in Indian Ocean region without India

China holds its first meeting with 19 countries in Indian Ocean region without India

Last year, China held a meeting with some South Asian countr...

15 women members in Constituent Assembly, their contribution rarely discussed: PM Modi

Fulfilling fundamental duties should be first priority of citizens: PM Modi

'15 women members in Constituent Assembly, their contributio...

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

FIR was filed against four for 'glorifying' gun culture in A...

Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police

Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police

Polygraph test on Poonawala went on for nearly three hours o...

Satyendar Jain was given preferential treatment inside Tihar jail by providing fruits and vegetables, rightly stopped: Court

Satyendar Jain was given preferential treatment inside Tihar jail by providing fruits and vegetables, rightly stopped: Court

Delhi court dismisses AAP minister’s plea seeking direction ...


Cities

View All

MC cracks whip on illegal buildings

Amritsar MC cracks whip on illegal buildings

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

PSPCL officials not depositing replaced goods in stores: RTI

India needs incorruptible young men, women dedicated to serve society: Punjab Governor

Ban 'Dastan-e-Sirhind' film: Dal Khalsa

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Chandigarh road closed for public; traffic police issue advisory about alternative routes

Chandigarh road closed for public; traffic police issue advisory about alternative routes

Rival councillors join hands against Chandigarh MC drive to remove hanging cables

Parliament may take up Chandigarh Tenancy Act in December

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

33 farm unions to protest in Chandigarh today

Satyendar Jain was given preferential treatment inside Tihar jail by providing fruits and vegetables, rightly stopped: Court

Satyendar Jain was given preferential treatment inside Tihar jail by providing fruits and vegetables, rightly stopped: Court

Shraddha Walkar case: Police quiz woman who visited Aaftab Poonawala’s house after murder

Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police

AIIMS ransomware attack: Key patient data at risk of leak, sale on Dark Web, says experts

Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces

Rs 32-crore dues not cleared, Jalandhar Development Authority bans property registration in 28 colonies

Rs 32-crore dues not cleared, Jalandhar Development Authority bans property registration in 28 colonies

13 test positive for dengue in Jalandhar district, tally rises to 388

Kapurthala sees 1,275 farm fires, 20% fewer than last year’s figure, claims Deputy Commissioner

FIR against three for flaunting weapons in Nawanshahr

Jalandhar: Contraband seized in NDPS cases destroyed

737 farmers fined ~16 lakh, 571 blacklisted for stubble burning

737 farmers fined Rs 16 lakh, 571 blacklisted for stubble burning in Ludhiana district

Income Tax raids on jewellers, stores continue on Day 2 in Ludhiana

Ludhiana police hold surprise check at Ghumar Mandi gun house

Rashly driven bus rams into cyclist in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Crackdown on illegal hoardings in Ward 68

Relief after two protests hold city traffic to ransom

Relief after two protests hold Patiala city traffic to ransom

Punjabi University's 5-day book fair a big draw

594 dengue cases reported in Patiala this month: Health Dept

141 units of blood collected at camp in Government Mohindra College, Patiala