Delhi temperatures to dip over next two days

New Delhi, December 25

Mercury has dipped in north India, including Delhi, due to cold winds. According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi will continue to be in the grip of a cold wave on Sunday and Monday. In the next 48 hours, the city’s temperature may decline by 4 notches.

At the same time, the maximum temperature is expected to be 19 degrees Celsius on Sunday and 20 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The minimum temperature of Delhi was recorded at 5.3 degree Celsius on Sunday morning.

Dense fog and cold, with both maximum and minimum temperatures dipping, has been predicted for the city on Monday morning with the IMD issuing an ‘Orange’ alert.

The IMD has warned of rain at different places in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep for the next two days. — IANS