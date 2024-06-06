Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs surplus water; asks Haryana to facilitate flow to Delhi

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, June 6

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the government of Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs of surplus Yamuna water to Hathinikund Barrage.

Terming it "an existential problem" for Delhi, a Bench led by Justice PK Mishra directed the Harayana government to facilitate release the water received from Himachal Pradesh further to Wazirabad in Delhi to save it from acute water crisis.

It also asked the governments of Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to file compliance affidavits by Monday.

The Supreme Court said: "Himachal Pradesh should release surplus water on June 7 with prior intimation to the Haryana government."

It asked the Delhi government to ensure that there was no wastage of water in the national capital. "We are conscious of the fact that due to the acute water shortage, there should be no wastage of water by the Delhi Government for which it should adopt the measures suggested by the Upper Yamuna River Board," the Bench said.

The order came on a petition filed by the Delhi government seeking a direction to Haryana government to release surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to deal with the water crisis in the national capital.

On June 3, the top court had asked Centre to convene meeting of Upper Yamuna River Board with all the stakeholders on June 5 and inform it of the measures suggested to tackle the situation.

On Wednesday, the Bench was apprised of the discussions that took place in the meeting.

On behalf of the Delhi government, senior counsel AM Singhvi told the Bench that Himachal Pradesh government has agreed to release surplus water to Delhi during June and Haryana should simply facilitate its further release for use of Delhi during peak summer.

However, Haryana Senior Additional Advocate General Lokesh Sinhal, however, disputed Delhi Government’s claim that surplus share of water of the State of Himachal Pradesh was available. He said the issue was still pending before the Upper Yamuna River Board.

Noting that there should be no politics over the water crisis in Delhi, the Bench -- which also included Justice KV Viswanathan -- posted the matter for further hearing on June 10.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court