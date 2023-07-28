Delhi to house world’s largest museum ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 27

The Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday at the inauguration of G20 Summit venue Bharat Mandapam here, will be the world’s largest and will capture the civilisational journey of India.

The museum will be located in the North and South Blocks, which mark the centre of government power in the national capital and will be spread over an area of 1.17 lakh square metres with 950 rooms.

The museum will showcase Bharat through eight segments — ancient Indian knowledge, ancient era to medieval era, medieval to modern India, colonial era (the rule of the British, Portuguese and others), the freedom struggle, the centenary period starting 1947 when India attained freedom.

The PM on International Museum Day (May 18) launched a virtual walkthrough of the Yuge Yugeen Bharat project after he had inaugurated a three-day International Museum Expo at Pragati Maidan here.

The museum will be another major government effort to create indigenous structures in a bid to erase the dominance of colonial era buildings in the heart of Delhi.

Earlier, the government had renamed Rajpath as Kartavya Path. Sources said the new museum will showcase India through the prism of Indian-ness.

The museum’s virtual walkthrough, which the PM had inaugurated, offers a digital feel of how the galleries and gardens in the new museum would be.

The museum will house segments on urban planning of the yore, the teachings of the Vedas, Upanishads, indigenous medical knowledge, including the reconstruction surgery knowledge pioneered by Sushruta.

Kingdoms from Mauryan to Gupta; Vijayanagara; Mughal Empire, and the Indian reign of dynasties can also be studied through the walkthrough experience. The PM had yesterday mentioned the museum while hailing India’s growth story.

“The world’s largest solar wind park is being built in India. The world’s highest rail bridge is in India. The world’s highest motorable road, largest cricket stadium, tallest statue are in India. Asia’s second largest rail road bridge is also in India,” the PM said yesterday at the inauguration of Bharat Mandapam, the redeveloped International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, which will host G20 summit meetings and world leaders going up to the September 9-10 G20 Leaders’ Summit.

