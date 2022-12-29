Delhi to ring in New Year in chilly weather

New Delhi, December 29
Cold wave and cold day conditions are predicted to wallop parts of Delhi on New Year's Eve and the winter chill would intensify further in early January, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.
Cold conditions have abated in north India, including Delhi, for now under the influence of a western disturbance, characterised by warm moist winds from the Middle East.
However, the minimum temperature will start dropping again from December 31, meteorologists said.
The minimum will drop to 6 degrees Celsius on Saturday and further to 4 degrees Celsius by Monday (January 2), according to the IMD forecast.
On Thursday, the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius against 6.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 5.6 degrees on Tuesday and 5 degrees Celsius on Monday.
The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 23 degrees Celsius.
Fourteen trains to Delhi were reported to be running late due to dense to very dense fog in other areas, a railways spokesperson said.
Weather experts said frigid north-westerly winds and reduced sunshine due to foggy weather had caused the spell of cold wave and below-normal day temperatures in northwest India.
A western disturbance led to a fresh spell of snow in the mountains on December 25-26 and cold northwesterly winds swept through the plains after its retreat.
A similar phenomenon involving a fresh western disturbance will lead to intense chill in early January, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...