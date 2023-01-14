Delhi Transport Corporation gets 13 more women drivers

New Delhi, January 13
Delhi Govt on Friday handed over appointment letters to 13 women drivers to increase women representation in Delhi Transport Corporation.
With this, the number of women drivers in the corporation has risen to 34, the highest in any government transport unit in country.
