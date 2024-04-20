Delhi University PG admissions to start on April 25

PTI

New Delhi, April 19

The Delhi University (DU) will start admissions for postgraduation (PG) courses for the academic session 2024-25 on April 25, officials said on Friday. The registration for admissions in the PG courses would remain open till May 25, they said.

Addressing a press conference, Haneet Gandhi, Dean (Admissions), said the DU would start admissions for undergraduate (UG) courses in the second phase after the CUET-UG examinations were over. Officials said admissions would be done on a total of 13,500 seats for the PG courses. The press conference was also attended by DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh.