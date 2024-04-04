Delhi University Students Union initiative to empower women

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The Delhi University Students Union (DUSU), led by ABVP, has announced an initiative to address the need for greater representation of women in student politics. Over the course of Navratri, 10 women students will each serve as DUSU president for one day. The names of the selected students will be unveiled on Friday, with the first woman president assuming office on April 9. Tushar Dedha, the current DUSU president, emphasised the initiative’s aim to showcase “Narishakti” and empower women in leadership roles within the student community.

Fest at Aurobindo College on April 9

The National Service Scheme (NSS) at Sri Aurobindo College, University of Delhi, is set to host annual fest, UNNATI’24, on April 9. Promising a vibrant celebration of talent and innovation. It will feature a range of competitions from singing to sustainability-driven craft-making. Participants would also get a chance to showcase their skills and creativity in rap battles, dance-offs, dramatic storytelling, rangoli-making and reel creation contests.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.