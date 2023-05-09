Delhi University to send notice to Rahul Gandhi cautioning him against ‘unauthorised’ visit to campus in future

New Delhi, May 9
The Delhi University will issue a notice to Rahul Gandhi cautioning him against making any “unauthorised” visit to the campus in future, an senior official said on Tuesday, days after the Congress leader met students at a hostel.
The notice will be sent either Tuesday or Wednesday, Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said.
He said the university will tell the leader that this kind of visit "jeopardise" the safety of students and that proper protocol needs to be followed for any such interaction.
Gandhi visited a Post-Graduate Men's Hostel of the university on Friday, interacted with some students and had lunch with them.
"It was an unauthorised visit. Many students were having lunch when he barged in. We cannot tolerate this on our campus. We will send a notice to Rahul Gandhi, telling him that he should not repeat such action and should not jeopardise the safety of students," the registrar said.
Meanwhile, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, has alleged that the administration was under pressure to take action against Gandhi.
The registrar refuted the allegation and said, "There is no such pressure. It is a matter of discipline." A day after Gandhi's visit, the Delhi University issued a sharp statement, saying the "sudden and unauthorised" entry raised serious security concerns for the hostel inmates and the leader.
"University authorities will take necessary steps to avoid such incidents of this trespassing and will ensure that this does not happen in future again," it had said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested from outside Islamabad High Court in corruption case
Imran Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadeer trust case, hi...
Supreme Court disapproves of Amit Shah's statement on scrapping of 4% Muslim quota in Karnataka
The Bench says public functionaries should exercise caution ...
22 killed, 20 injured as bus falls from bridge in MP's Khargone
PM Modi expresses grief
Seems Ashok Gehlot's leader is Vasundhara Raje, not Sonia Gandhi: Sachin Pilot
Pilot also announced a 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from Ajmer to J...
Murder charges framed against accused Aaftab Poonawala in Shraddha Walkar case
Walkar was allegedly strangled by Poonawala on May 18 last y...