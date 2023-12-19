Delhi University warns against fake circular for cancellation of undergraduate exams slated for December 20-21

New Delhi, December 19
The Delhi University (DU) on Tuesday warned against a fake notice circulating online which says the university has cancelled the undergraduate examination slated to be held on December 20 and 21.
A DU official said that a fake notification is circulating among the students which says the undergraduate examination stands cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.
“In light of unforeseen circumstances, DU regrets to inform the students and stakeholders that the scheduled examination for December 20 and 21, 2023, stand cancelled... Examinations scheduled from December 22, 2023, will proceed as originally planned,” the fake circular with a forged signature of the registrar dated December 19 read.
The undergraduate examination will continue to be conducted as per the schedule, the official said.
