Delhi villages to be developed

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday announced the development of villages of Delhi at a cost of Rs 900 crore with a special thrust on laying and strengthening of roads in urban villages as well as rural areas. Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai said the Delhi government has fixed a timeline for the completion of the development work for November. "The development work in villages got delayed due to the Lok Sabha election model code of conduct and is to be completed by October-end before GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) to control air pollution comes into force in the first week of November", he said. TNS
Three held for killing teen
New Delhi: Three youths were on Wednesday arrested for allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old boy to death in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. The accused told police that about a month ago, Manish had slapped Abhishek’s younger brother over a minor issue. So, to seek revenge, Abhishek hatched the plan to kill the teenager, police said. The trio spotted Manish sitting alone in a park.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 killed as fire breaks out in residential building in Ghaziabad
It is suspected that a short circuit caused the fire
DNA test to be conducted on bodies of Indian nationals who died in Kuwait fire
IAF plane to fly back mortal remains
Over 40 Indians among 49 dead in Kuwait building fire
Most of them workers from Kerala | Govt rushes MoS to extend...
Naidu is Andhra CM, eyes Rs 1L cr for Amravati project
Faces challenges of raising funds, keeping poll promises