Delhi villages to be developed

PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday announced the development of villages of Delhi at a cost of Rs 900 crore with a special thrust on laying and strengthening of roads in urban villages as well as rural areas. Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai said the Delhi government has fixed a timeline for the completion of the development work for November. "The development work in villages got delayed due to the Lok Sabha election model code of conduct and is to be completed by October-end before GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) to control air pollution comes into force in the first week of November", he said. TNS

Three held for killing teen

New Delhi: Three youths were on Wednesday arrested for allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old boy to death in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. The accused told police that about a month ago, Manish had slapped Abhishek’s younger brother over a minor issue. So, to seek revenge, Abhishek hatched the plan to kill the teenager, police said. The trio spotted Manish sitting alone in a park.