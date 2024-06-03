 Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court asks Centre to convene meeting of Upper Yamuna River Board on June 5 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court asks Centre to convene meeting of Upper Yamuna River Board on June 5

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court asks Centre to convene meeting of Upper Yamuna River Board on June 5

Vacation Bench of Justice PK Mishra and Justice KV Viswanathan posts the matter for further hearing on June 6

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court asks Centre to convene meeting of Upper Yamuna River Board on June 5

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, June 3

As Delhi faced an acute water crisis amid scorching heatwave conditions, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to convene a meeting of the Upper Yamuna River Board on June 5 with all the stakeholders to deal with the situation.

A Vacation Bench of Justice PK Mishra and Justice KV Viswanathan asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to inform it of the measures suggested by the Upper Yamuna River Board and posted the matter for further hearing on June 6.

At the very outset the Bench suggested that there should be a meeting of all stakeholders to resolve the issue and asked Mehta to organise a meeting by Tuesday.

Mehta said there was already a mechanism in the form of the Upper Yamuna River Board where all the stakeholders were represented. He, however, said it would take a couple of days to convene such a meeting.

While asking the Centre to convene the meeting of the Upper Yamuna River Board on June 5, the Bench sought to emphasise that all the parties – the Centre and the governments of Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh have agreed not to treat it as an adversarial issue.

The direction came on the Delhi Government’s plea seeking a direction to the Haryana Government to release surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to deal with the water crisis in the national capital.

Senior counsel AM Singhvi told the Bench on behalf of the Delhi Government that Himachal Pradesh Government has agreed to release surplus water to Delhi during June and Haryana should facilitate it and help to maintain the minimum required level of water at Wazirabad Barrage.

Mehta pointed out that 52.35 per cent of water in Delhi either goes waste or is pilfered by the water tanker mafia thereby leaving just 47.65 per cent of water for Delhiites.

Stating that the State of Himachal Pradesh has agreed to share its surplus water with Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal Government pointed out that Himachal Pradesh does not share a physical boundary with the national capital, and thus, the water is required to be routed through existing water channels/river systems in Haryana, to be eventually released to Delhi at the Wazirabad Barrage.

“Access to water is one of basic human rights; water essential for sustenance, access to water also forms an essential component of guarantee of dignity and quality of life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution,” the Delhi Government submitted.

Stating that Delhi is a lower riparian Union Territory, the AAP Government said it has sought additional water supply only in view of the emergent situation created by the dry, arid summer this year.

“Due to this increased demand, which will continue till the end of June, which is when the monsoon begins in the NCT, the water levels of the Wazirabad Barrage have been critically reduced, which has resulted in water shortage, putting the health and well-being of the 25 million residents of the NCT of Delhi at grave risk,” the Delhi Government submitted.

“It is also necessary to point out that, presently, the water levels in the Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi barrages, which constitute the other primary sources of water for the NCT of Delhi, are operating at their optimum level and meet the stipulated standards, therefore, any increase in water supply can only be considered at the Wazirabad barrage,” it said.

“This unprecedented surge in temperature, during the dry, arid summer, has triggered an extraordinary and excessive demand for water, which is not being met by supply from the neighbouring states, thereby precipitating a full-fledged water and sanitation crisis,” the Delhi Government said, adding, “It’s everyone’s responsibility to fulfil the needs of the country’s capital.”

The Delhi Government sought the direction for additional water supply without prejudice to any inter-state water dispute and/or the capital’s claim over shared water resources as a stop-gap arrangement till the monsoon season arrives or temperature goes down.

“The record-high temperatures and heat wave in Delhi, which has resulted in maximum temperature rising up to around 50 degrees Celsius at some places, have caused an extraordinary and excessive surge in water demand in the city. As a result, the national capital is dealing with a water shortage which has led to frequent supply cuts in many parts of the NCT, and has disrupted the daily life of the ordinary residents,” it submitted.

 

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

2
India

Air India Delhi-Vancouver flight takes off after 22-hour delay

3
Punjab

62.8 per cent voter turnout recorded in Punjab

4
Patiala

Lok Sabha poll over, farmers head to Shambhu

5
Punjab

Goods trains collide in Punjab’s Sirhind: Here are the trains affected by derailment

6
India

Election Commission asks Congress to share information on Amit Shah ‘calling up’ 150 DMs ahead of counting

7
India

Opposition parties trash exit polls, claim ‘deliberate attempt to justify rigging’

8
India

Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till June 5

9
World

2 dead, 7 injured after shooting at a bar in suburban Pittsburgh

10
Diaspora

23-year-old Indian student goes missing in US state of California

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

India created world record with 64.2 crore people voting in Lok Sabha election: Election Commission

India created world record with 64.2 crore people voting in Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission

According to CEC, seizures of Rs 10,000 crore, including cas...

Sensex, Nifty hit all-time high levels as exit polls predict massive win for BJP-led NDA in Lok Sabha polls

Sensex, Nifty hit all-time high after exit polls predict big BJP win in Lok Sabha election

30-share BSE Sensex jumps 2,777.58 points; NSE Nifty rallies...

Punjab youth found murdered in Philippines’ Manila

Punjab youth found murdered in Philippines’ Manila

The deceased, identified as Jagdish Singh, hailed from Bhand...

Himachal Pradesh Speaker accepts resignations of 3 Independent MLAs

Himachal Pradesh Speaker accepts resignations of 3 Independent MLAs

The 3 Independent MLAs had voted in favour of BJP in Rajya S...

23-year-old Indian student goes missing in US state of California

23-year-old Indian student goes missing in US state of California

California State University student Nitheesha Kandula went m...


Cities

View All

A day after polls, SAD’s Joshi relaxes with family, friends

A day after polls, SAD’s Joshi relaxes with family, friends

Dhaliwal visits Lakhowal village youth’s family, spends time in fields, cattle farm

Three-tier security for nine strong rooms in city, rural belt

Open house: With voting for the Lok Sabha elections over, what issues need to be addressed on priority?

Fire breaks out at shop, no loss of life reported

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Officials blame heat, summer vacation for slight dip in polling

Officials blame heat, summer vacation for slight dip in polling

After hectic campaigning, Tandon spends time with family, Tewari resumes workout routine

Day after, Anandpur Sahib candidates relax

61.01% turnout in three Mohali constituencies

Showroom gutted in fire at Mohali

Amid water shortage, Atishi writes to UP, Haryana CMs

Amid water shortage, Atishi writes to UP, Haryana CMs

Excise case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of BRS leader Kavitha

Delhi BJP chief, workers detained for protesting CM’s visit to Rajghat

Merit not limited to qualifications, high marks; includes professional conduct, performance and integrity: Supreme Court

Kejriwal’s surrender: AAP loves his dedication; it’s just drama, says BJP

Urban areas lead in voter turnout in Jalandhar

Urban areas lead in voter turnout in Jalandhar

Discounts, incentives fail to draw electorate in Jalandhar

Open House: With voting for the Lok Sabha elections over, what issues need to be addressed on priority?

2 arrested for bribing voters

Mystery shrouds youth’s death near Focal Point

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Post-poll scrutiny of Form 17A held in Ludhiana

10 FIRs filed for poll code violations

Major fire breaks out in hardware store in Ludhiana

Collision between goods trains at New Sirhind railway station hits rail services

Power engineers object to poll duty

Power engineers object to poll duty

Lok Sabha poll over, farmers head to Shambhu