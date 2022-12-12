 Delhi woman cop tweets video of alleged assault by advocate husband, DCW issues notice to police : The Tribune India

Delhi woman cop tweets video of alleged assault by advocate husband, DCW issues notice to police

A grab from the video tweeted by woman sub-inspector.



PTI

New Delhi, December 12

A woman sub-inspector (SI) of Delhi Police accused her advocate husband of abuse and physical assault in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka, officials said on Monday.

The matter came to light after Doli Tevathia posted a video and described the alleged assault on Twitter, they said.

“I am a sub-inspector in the Delhi Police. Presently on maternity leave. I am constantly facing abuse from my husband advocate Tarun Dabas. Today he beat me in broad daylight. Please ensure action,” the SI tweeted from her personal handle.

In the video, Dabas could be seen hitting a parked car with his black SUV and engaging in a heated argument with his wife. Both are seen fighting as she takes out the side view mirror of his car.

The man abusing and pushing Tevathia in the video is also seen threatening to kill her.

Following this, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued a notice to the police seeking a copy of the FIR along with details of arrests made in the matter.

The panel has also sought information on any complaint lodged by the woman and her family against the man and action taken by the police.

The commission has asked Delhi Police to provide an action taken report latest by December 16.

On Monday, Tevathia said they have filed three complaints against Dabas so far.

The Delhi Police have registered a case against Dabas and is probing the matter.

On the complaint of the SI and her brother Sumit Kumar, a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Najafgarh police station, a senior police officer said.

In the complaint, Kumar alleged that Dabas assaulted him as well on several occasions in September.

“I was attacked near Rohini Heliport on September 4 by Dabas and five to seven goons he brought along. I made PCR calls and was somehow saved by the police. A complaint was also given to the office of the Rohini Joint Commissioner of Police,” Kumar said in the complaint.

Alleged inaction by the police, he said, “I asked the police to ensure my and my family’s safety. However, no substantial pre-emptive action was taken to thwart Dabas.”

Earlier in the day, DCW chief Swati Maliwal took to Twitter and said that even a policewoman is not safe and had to seek help on social media.

“It is very unfortunate that a woman police officer had to approach social media to seek action against her husband,” she said.

“I have issued notice to the Delhi Police in the matter. An FIR should be registered immediately and the accused must be arrested. We shall provide all possible support to the women officer. If a police officer is not safe in the capital, how can other women be?” Maliwal said.

Kumar, in his complaint, also alleged that on September 11, Dabas brought nearly 15 goons along with him in three cars and tried to attack him and his family.

“Dabas is a habitual drunkard and women beater, he frequently gives alcohol parties to his friends and is often involved in brawls…” he said.

“He often pressures my sister for money. My sister is a government servant... Due to the inaction of the police, Dabas has been emboldened and is beginning to surpass all limits and my family is leaving under constant threat,” he further alleged in his complaint.

