Delhi: Woman held for rash driving after injuring 4 with BMW

New Delhi, November 20
A woman was arrested on Monday, a day after her BMW car rammed into a parked vehicle from behind, which in turn hit four pedestrians, critically injuring them, in South Delhi's Greater Kailash Enclave-II area, police said on Monday.
According to police, Mahak Kapoor (34) was accompanied by her husband and was not under the influence of alcohol during the accident.
Yashwant Nalwade (58), Devraj Madhukar (50), Manohar (62) and Nitin, all from Maharashtra, were injured in the accident, police said.
They were staying in a hotel nearby and were taking a walk after having dinner on Sunday night when the car hit them, they said.
Police said Mahak's car rammed into a parked Maruti Ciaz that hit the four. The impact was such that all four were tossed in the air before falling on the ground.
A CCTV camera footage of the incident also came forward.
Police said after the accident, Mahak was taken for a medical examination and was booked under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life) of the IPC at CR Police Station.
She has been arrested, they said.
During interrogation, she told the police that she was going to have tea with her husband when she lost control of the car to save a two-wheeler, who suddenly came on her way.
