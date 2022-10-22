 Delhi woman who levelled 'fabricated' gang-rape charge arrested : The Tribune India

Delhi woman who levelled 'fabricated' gang-rape charge arrested

Woman had claimed that she was kidnapped and raped by five men for two days

Delhi woman who levelled 'fabricated' gang-rape charge arrested


PTI

Ghaziabad (UP), October 22

A woman who had allegedly levelled a “fabricated” gang-rape charge in an attempt to grab property was arrested on Saturday, a day after police booked her and three of her accomplices for cheating and forgery.

The Delhi woman had claimed that she was kidnapped and raped by five men for two days.

“The woman was arrested by our police team. She was presented before a magistrate to record her statement. The court has sent her to 14 days in judicial custody,” Superintendent of Police (City-I) Ghaziabad Nipun Agarwal said.

Her accomplices Azad, Afzal and Gaurav were arrested earlier.

On Friday, police had said the woman, Azad, Afzal and Gaurav have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections pertaining to cheating, forgery and fraudulently using genuine documents.

They have been charged under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (fraudulently using as genuine document which the person knows or has reason to believe to be forged), Circle Officer, City-2, Ghaziabad, Alok Dubey, had said.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday had said the 36-year-old woman was found wrapped in a jute bag, with her hands and legs tied, and an iron rod was inserted in her private parts.

However, during a press conference on Thursday, the Ghaziabad police dismissed as “fabricated” the woman’s claim that she had been raped and brutalised by the five men and said a conspiracy had been hatched over a dispute over a “small” property. Of the five, four were arrested.

During the conference, when asked if a clean chit will be given to the four persons, Inspector General (IG), Meerut, Praveen Kumar, had said, “We have not got any evidence against them...Prima facie, in this case, no such incident has taken place. So, there is no question of getting evidence.”

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday had said that contradictory statements were made by the woman and her family members.

On the women’s claim that she was kidnapped, IG Kumar had said,” No. She had gone to a designated place at her own will.”

Chats analysed by police also show that money was also paid to individuals to publicise the case, he had said.

Kumar had also said that during investigation, it was found that Azad’s phone was switched off around the time the woman purportedly disappeared. On the property dispute, he said the dispute was about a “small” property.

The NCW had said police said the incident was planned to implicate the five men, the initial suspects, who had a property dispute with the woman. “Evidence also suggest that (payment of) Rs 5,000 were also made to sensationalise the case in the media,” it said.

The property dispute is subjudice at the Karkardooma district court in Delhi. The present three suspects (Azad, Afzal and Gaurav) and the woman planned to implicate gang-rape charges against the five men, a NCW official had said.

IG Kumar had also said that “a woman named Sameena gave the property to Azad in 2021 who in turn gave its power of attorney to a man named Deepak Joshi”.

“There was talk about giving this property to the Delhi woman. The case regarding this was going on in the court,” the officer had said.

Authorities at the GTB Hospital had on Wednesday had said the woman’s condition is stable and no internal injury has been found.

The NCW official had said that “also, the hospital told us that in preliminary medical examination, no semen was found on the victim”.

Police have also told the commission that the Delhi woman’s claim that she had been raped and brutalised by five men is “false”, the official had said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Woman doctor booked for vandalising Diwali shops in UP's Lucknow

2
World

Rishi Sunak scripts an impressive political comeback, will seek to change UK-India ties to make it more two-way

3
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

4
Nation

Look forward to working closely together on global issues, implementing Roadmap 2030: PM Modi on Sunak's elevation

5
World

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?

6
Diaspora

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan’ link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment’

7
Nation

Elizabeth Jones appointed Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at US Embassy in New Delhi

8
Trending

As Rishi Sunak becomes British PM, cricketer Ashish Nehra hogs the limelight. Know why

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann congratulates British Prime Minister-elect Sunak

10
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: If Cricket divides them, ‘Pasoori’ reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track
Entertainment

Watch: If Cricket divides them, 'Pasoori' reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?
World

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?

Day after Diwali, Delhi’s air quality takes plunge, enters ‘very poor’ zone
Delhi

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

‘Sunder Pitai’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai shuts down Pakistan troll with epic reply; had asked him to watch ‘first three overs’ of India-Pakistan T20 WC match
Trending

‘Sunder Pitai’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai shuts down Pakistan troll who asked him to watch ‘first three overs’ of India-Pakistan T20 WC match

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks
Amritsar

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks

Pure, child-like joy: Watch Sunil Gavaskar celebrating India’s win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup match
Trending

Pure, child-like joy: Watch Sunil Gavaskar celebrating India’s win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup match

Top News

Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister

The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...

Whatsapp resumes service after facing global outage

WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed

Meta did not say what led to the outage

WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny

WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny

WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...

Partial solar eclipse begins, seen in several parts of India

Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India

Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...

Day after Diwali, Delhi’s air quality takes plunge, enters ‘very poor’ zone

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...


Cities

View All

Amritsar District Health Department officials gear up for Diwali contingencies

Amritsar District Health Department officials gear up for Diwali contingencies

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks

Four arrested for killing Tarn Taran shopkeeper

Amritsar: Afghan truck drivers’ strike enters Day 2

Low-emission fireworks a hit among customers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

PGI, Chandigarh gets 28 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries

PGI, Chandigarh gets 28 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries

61st Raising Day of ITBP commemorated at Bhanu training centre

Chandigarh set to get 1,629 more registered street vendors

Make cancer therapy affordable: PGI

Chandigarh hospitals on standby to treat Diwali burns

In revenge, Delhi man vandalises police post in Khan Market after cops slapped him for allegedly ‘staring at woman’

In revenge, Delhi man vandalises police post in Khan Market after cop slapped him for allegedly ‘staring at woman’

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

Delhiites working hard but still a long way to go: Kejriwal on Delhi pollution

Delhi not among 10 most polluted cities in Asia: Kejriwal

Do not insult common man by referring to facilities as ‘revadi’: Kejriwal

124 food samples taken in Oct; report of none out

124 food samples taken in Jalandhar in October; report of none out

Diwali spirit grips Jalandhar city

Jalandhar: Young technocrat shows way in paddy straw management

Phillaur police nab gangster Lakhwinder

Diwali celebrated with thalassemic kids

Ludhiana tops nation for 100 pc tap water supply

Ludhiana tops nation for 100 pc tap water supply

No check on traders setting up cracker vends against norms in Ludhiana

Security beefed up in Ludhiana district to ensure safe festival of lights

Many gift plants to give green Diwali message

Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve, traders ecstatic

Patiala DC orders probe into ‘use’ of drugs by kabaddi players

Patiala DC orders probe into ‘use’ of drugs by kabaddi players

After nine failed bids, Patiala MC to issue fresh tender for pole, kiosk ads

Patiala District Health Department to offer 24x7 emergency service on Diwali

Fearing job loss, Assistant Professors and Librarian Front writes to Punjab CM