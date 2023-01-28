Delhi youth held for stalking 14-year-old

PTI

New Delhi, January 27

A 17-year-old college student has been apprehended for allegedly stalking a 14-year old girl he befriended on Instagram and pressuring her to send him indecent photos with the threat of circulating her already available private pictures on social media.

It has also been alleged that the accused, who is pursuing his graduation from the School of Open Learning here, accosted her and demanded sexual favours. Upon checking the accused’s phone, it was revealed that he was harassing other girls using the same modus operandi.