Delhi YouTuber arrested for violating traffic norms, creating ruckus

New Delhi, March 17

The Delhi Police have arrested a YouTuber for violating traffic norms and creating a ruckus after a video went viral showing him standing atop a moving car's sunroof, an official said on Friday.

The official said that the YouTuber was identified as Prince Dixit, a resident of Shakarpur.

The video shows speeding cars with Dixit and his friends, with loud music playing in the background.

According to police, the video was shot on the NH-24 near Pandav Nagar area on November 16, 2022 on Prince's birthday.

Cognizance of the matter has been taken. We are inquiring into it to identify the offenders & to get the details of the time of incident. Appropriate legal action shall be taken against the offenders.



DM us to identify the offenders. Your anonymity shall be maintained. https://t.co/6dy1LHqvJx — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 16, 2023

"In that circulated video, it was found that the youths were riding various cars floating themselves outside from the sun roof of cars and obstructing the vehicles in the main carriage way and creating nuisance by dancing on the road," said Sachin Sharma, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

"Thereafter, a police team was formed to trace out the offenders and to take legal action on the said circulated video. On verification, the identity of one of the main person around whom the whole video was pictured was revealed as Prince. He was found to be a youTuber having a fan following of more than 2.68 lakhs," said the DCP.

"Various videos on his youTube channel were found in which he was seen violating the traffic rules. Accordingly, a case under section 279 (rash or negligent driving as to endanger human life), 283 (causing danger, obstruction or, injury in any public way or line of navigation), 290 (public nuisance), 34 (common intention), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Pandav Nagar police station," s aid the official.

Prince was arrested and one of the vehicles from the fleet was also seized by the police.

"On interrogation from the accused person it was revealed that the circulated video was made on November 16, 2022 on his 26th birthday. On that day he invited his friends at his residence for a party and thereafter, he along with his friends made videos by riding on various vehicles floating themselves from the roofs and windows of the vehicles on NH-24 highway," said the DCP.

"The investigation regarding the other vehicles seen in the circulated video is being carried out. The investigation of the case is in progress," the DCP added.

IANS