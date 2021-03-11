Delhiites may soon have home delivery of liquor as GoM gives go ahead

PTI

New Delhi, May 10

Home delivery of liquor in the national capital is likely to see the light of the day soon, as a group of ministers (GoM) of the Delhi government has given a go ahead to it, officials said on Tuesday.

The GoM has also viewed that there should not be any restriction on the rate of discounting by the retail liquor vends as long as the market operates in a healthy manner.

Delhi government in view of crowds outside retail vends and some reported malpractices, recently capped the discount on liquor to 25 per cent.

The proposals of home delivery and other recommendations of the GoM, regarding the Excise Police 2022-23 being framed, will be put before the Delhi Cabinet for its approval, the officials said.

“....The group of ministers recommended that home delivery of liquor sourced from retail liquor vends in Delhi may be allowed,” said an official document citing meeting of the GoM last month.

The GoM considered that home delivery could be an appropriate alternative to ensure liquor supply during pandemic or emergency situation induced lockdowns, besides ensuring equitable distribution of liquor, checking spurious liquor consumption and inter-state smuggling.

The home delivery may be done by empanelled intermediaries who will collect the liquor from respective retail vend and deliver it to respective localities through ordering by the chosen empanelled agency to do home delivery, the Excise department has proposed.

Excise department will frame detail terms and references for the grant of L-13 licence after approval of the home delivery proposal by the Cabinet, said the document.

It will study various models adopted by other states in the country. The chosen empanelled agencies will hold L-13/L-13 F licence enabling such entities to do home delivery.

The Law department of Delhi government had pointed that in absence of any enabling provision, home delivery of liquor by an intermediary, except a licensee, is impermissible. It is also to be ascertained how it is being implemented in other states.

Excise department said that the department will ensure no violation of the provisions of the Delhi Excise Act, 2009 and terms and conditions framed under L-13 license.

Delhi government in June 2021, notified Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, that allows licence holders to deliver liquor booked through an app or a website at the doorstep of the buyers.

The provision of home delivery comes under Rule 66 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010. Holders of L-13 license were allowed to carry out such delivery “at the residences only if the order is received through e-mail or by Fax (not on the telephone)”.

Due to the impracticality of the rule, there were no takers for the licence and none was issued by the Excise department.

According to the amended rule, the holders of L-13 license will deliver liquor to the doorsteps of consumers ordering it through mobile app or online web portal.

However, no delivery will be made to any hostel, office, and institution.