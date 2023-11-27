 Delhi’s air quality expected to improve by tomorrow, says Environment Minister : The Tribune India

A thick layer of smog envelopes Signature Bridge in New Delhi on Sunday. ANI



PTI

New Delhi, November 26

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday expressed hope that the air quality in the national capital improve in the next two days owing to an increase in the wind speed and probability of rain.

Rai said, “There was a rise in pollution in the last two to three days, but today, we have come out of the ‘severe’ category. It is predicted that from today, the wind speed will increase and there is also a probability of rain. An improvement in the air quality was witnessed today which will continue in the next two days.”

The minister said only 29 incidents of stubble burning were reported on Saturday.

“The Supreme Court had given directions regarding actions to be taken on the ground level for a reduction in Delhi’s air pollution. The government is working on it with full force. I would also like to tell the people of Delhi that the pollution in North India as of today includes very few incidents of stubble burning. Now, the pollution is rising in the north NCR area due to local pollution sources. I would like to urge that the GRAP III in NCR be regularly monitored in the same manner as in Delhi,” Minister Rai added.

He said biomass burning was also contributing to the local pollution.

“The contribution of biomass burning is visible because the current pollution is due to local sources. It is coming from NCR to Delhi. I think we have to make a collective effort and the changes in the weather are also providing a scope for improvement in the air quality,” he added.

He further said when GRAP IV was removed, people though GRAP rules had been revoked and they started violating the orders.

“It was decided to strictly implement GRAP III rules. The departments concerned have been instructed to strictly monitor the implementation,” he added.

Meanwhile, the air pollution in the National Capital declined to ‘very poor’ category from ‘severe’, with an overall air quality index (AQI) recorded at 393.

As per the official data recorded at 7 am on Sunday, an AQI of 433 was recorded at Ananad Vihar and 434 at Ashok Vihar.

Similarly, the AQI at Bawana stood at 437, while Jahangirpuri registered an AQI of 450, all falling into the severe category.

The AQI at the ITO in Delhi was recorded at 382 (very poor), while the IGI airport logged an AQI of 360 (very poor).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor' , 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe-plus'.— ANI

Thermal power plants aggravating pollution

According to a study by environmental think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), thermal power plants (TPPs) account for around eight per cent of the PM2.5 pollution in Delhi-NCR. Delhi-NCR cannot achieve the clean air benchmark and safeguard public health if continuous sources of pollution, such as thermal power plants, continue to emit pollutants at high levels. These plants have struggled to meet the standards, primarily due to continually shifting compliance deadlines.

#Environment #Pollution


