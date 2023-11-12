Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category despite rain

New Delhi, November 12

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in 'poor' category in the National Capital on Sunday morning.

Air quality across Delhi continues to be in the 'poor' category, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

As per the CPCB data, AQI in Anand Vihar was at 266, while at RK Puram it was recorded at 241 on Sunday morning at 07.00 am. Similarly, in Punjabi Bagh area it was at 233, and in ITO area it was recorded at 227.

Vehicles entering the National Capital are being checked by officials amid the pollution-related GRAP-4 regulations.

There was a slight improvement in Delhi's air quality on Saturday following rain on Friday. The air quality, which was previously categorised as 'very poor' by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), improved to the 'poor' category.

However, despite rain offering a slight respite, Delhi's air quality continued to be a matter of concern for residents.

A local resident and morning walker at Kartavya Path noted, "After the rain, pollution has slightly decreased but the bad air quality condition persists. We are still facing problems in breathing."

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had on Friday announced that the state government would delay the proposed implementation of the odd-even car-rationing scheme in the city.

There was also a dip in the levels of pollutants PM 2.5 and PM10 after 4 am across the National Capital and surrounding areas.

For the next two days post-Diwali on Sunday, the weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky with mist or shallow fog in the mornings and thereafter, for the subsequent two days, it has forecast a mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the mornings.

The Delhi Government is making efforts to execute anti-pollution measures, and it is also considering the idea of 'artificial rain' to curtail the pollution issue. Several ministers of the Aam Admi Party were also seen on the ground on Thursday night inspecting the execution of anti-pollution initiatives.

Currently, Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in the National Capital.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed grave concern over the hazardous air quality in the national capital and directed that farmers should stop stubble burning forthwith in Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, saying it was one of the major contributors to air pollution.

