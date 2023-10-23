Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’; weather, farm fires blamed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 22

Delhi’s air quality turned “very poor” on Sunday for the first time since May 17 due to unfavourable meteorological conditions, according to monitoring agencies.

The Capital’s 24-hour average air quality index stood at 313 on Sunday, deteriorating from 248 on Saturday.

Delhi last recorded “very poor” air quality was on May 17 when the AQI was 336.

Almost all areas in Delhi recorded air quality in the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Faridabad recorded an AQI of 322, Ghaziabad 246, Greater Noida 354, Gurugram 255, and Noida 304.

Officials from the India Meteorological Department stated that the air quality in Delhi-NCR will remain “very poor” for the next few days due to a drop in temperature and the influx of emissions from stubble burning.

The Commission for Air Quality Management on Saturday had invoked the Stage-II of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), expecting the AQI to cross the 301 index value.

The Centre’s Decision Support System for Air Quality Management predicts that paddy straw burning may increase from Monday.

According to the system, smoke from paddy straw burning accounted for 16 per cent of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution on Sunday, and this could increase to 30-32 per cent on Monday.

The sub-committee for operationalisation of GRAP has taken the call to invoke 11-point action plan as per Stage-II of revised GRAP in the entire NCR in addition to all Stage-I actions of GRAP already in force.

The committee urged people to use public transport, use technology to take less congested route even if it is slightly longer, replace air filters at regular intervals, avoid dust-generating construction activities during the months of October and January and avoid open burning of solid waste and bio-mass.

The 11-point action plan includes mechanical/ vacuum sweeping, water sprinkling, dust control measures, uninterrupted power supply to reduce the usage of DG sets, synchronising traffic, etc. — With PTI inputs

CAQM bats for rise in parking fee

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has mandated the NCR authorities to raise the parking fees to discourage private transport and enhance the services of CNG or electric buses and metro trains

The panel has also asked the authorities to encourage residents to use public transit facilities or carpool. Measures under Stage II of the GRAP are being invoked as the AQI has dipped to ‘very poor’ levels in many parts of the NCR

