Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium vacated after wrestler attacks coach

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, May 1

City’s Chhatrasal Stadium has once again hit the headlines for the wrong reasons. A resident coach, Jaiveer was allegedly attacked by a trainee wrestler with a wooden pestle.

Jaiveer, who had refereed during the Asian Championships last month, sustained severe injuries in the attack. It is understood that the doctors had to put over 30 stitches on his head only besides he has also sustained injuries on his body as well.

The Delhi administration, which controls the day to day working of the stadium, has now asked all the resident trainees and coaches to vacate the arena due to the violent assault.

“He required over 30 stitches on his head. Jaiveer and his son Raunak, who is also a trainee and took part in the U-17 national championships were sleeping when they were attacked,” a source told The Tribune on Wednesday.

This is a second case where the stadium, famous for producing world class grapplers including two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, became a crime scene.

Back in May 2021, Sushil and his friends assaulted Sagar Dhankar and few of his friends over a property dispute.

Sagar later succumbed to his injuries. Sushil, meanwhile, currently is housed in Tihar Jail.

In the latest assault case the trainee who attacked Jaiveer because he was angry after the coach criticised his attitude in training in front of his father. The father in a fit of anger beat him in front of fellow wrestlers, which angered the trainee.

“The Chhatrasal authorities tried to put a lid on this attack and were pressurizing the family to not formally lodge a police complaint. However the family is going to file a complaint because Jaiveer has suffered major injuries,” the source added.

Delhi Police sources have confirmed that no FIR has been filed so far. However, in the medico legal case, the cause of Jaiveer's injury has been mentioned as fall and slip.

