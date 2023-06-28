Delhi's Deer Park de-recognised as 'mini-zoo'

PTI

New Delhi, June 27

Delhi is set to lose its famous Deer Park with the central authorities cancelling its recognition as a 'mini-zoo' and deciding to translocate the animals due to their rapidly increasing numbers and inadequate manpower.

An order to this effect was recently issued by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), a statutory body under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, officials said on Tuesday.

"Six deer were introduced in the park in the 1960s and over time, the number swelled to approximately 600. It had been given the status of a 'mini zoo' by the CZA," a senior official said.